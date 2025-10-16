Barcelona vs. Girona: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Girona.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Catalan rivals Girona on Saturday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side entered the October international break off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla, and they currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the division leaders Real Madrid.

As for Girona, a tough start to the season has seen Michel's side collect only six points from their opening eight matches, which has left them down in 18th spot in the table.

Barcelona have a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat in La Liga this term, while Girona have won one, drawn three and lost four of their eight fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 11

Barcelona wins: 7

Draws: 2

Girona wins: 2

Barcelona and Girona have only locked horns on 11 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the former that lead the head-to-head record, having posted seven wins to Girona's two, while there have also been two draws.

The first-ever meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa del Rey back in 1949, with Barcelona running out 9-0 winners, and the pair would not go to battle again until September 2017 in La Liga.

Girona have actually been victorious in two of the last four league meetings between the two sides, including a famous double during the 2023-24 campaign, with an extraordinary campaign seeing Michel's side finish third in the table.

Barcelona did manage to gain some revenge when the pair met earlier this season, though, recording a 4-1 victory away from home, before posting another 4-1 success in the reverse match in front of their own fans in March 2025.

This is a fixture which has produced goals, with Barcelona averaging more than three goals per game against Girona, netting 35 times, while the White and Reds have found the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are the joint-leading goalscorers in this particular fixture, having both netted four times against Girona during their time with Barcelona, while Cristhian Stuani has struck four times against Barcelona for Girona.

Previous meetings

Mar 30, 2025: Barcelona 4-1 Girona (La Liga)

Sep 15, 2024: Girona 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 04, 2024: Girona 4-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 10, 2023: Barcelona 2-4 Girona (La Liga)

Apr 10, 2023: Barcelona 0-0 Girona (La Liga)

Jan 28, 2023: Girona 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2019: Girona 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2018: Barcelona 2-2 Girona (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2018: Barcelona 6-1 Girona (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2017: Girona 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 24, 1949: Barcelona 9-0 Girona (Copa del Rey)

