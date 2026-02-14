Team News: Arsenal vs. Wigan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 16:30

Seeking belated revenge for their excruciating semi-final loss at Wembley 12 years ago, Wigan Athletic head to the Emirates to battle Premier League leaders Arsenal in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round showdown.

The Gunners' third-round opener against Portsmouth ended in a convincing 4-1 win, while the Latics pulled off a cupset by taking down Preston North End 1-0 last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Arsenal and Wigan.

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Max Dowman (ankle), Kai Havertz (muscle)

Doubtful: William Saliba (illness), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

WIGAN

Out: Baba Adeeko (unspecified), Luke Robinson (unspecified), Harry McHugh (unspecified)

Doubtful: James Carragher (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Hunt, Weir, Smith, Murray; Bettoni, Wright; Taylor