Man City dealt fresh injury blow in Salford FA Cup clash after controversial opening goal

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 16:30

Manchester City have been handed another injury blow in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Salford City, as defender Max Alleyne was forced off midway through the first half.

Citizens head coach Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly made a plethora of changes for the visit of the League Two side, whom the Sky Blues memorably ripped to shreds 8-0 during the 2024-25 campaign.

Alleyne was one of several players to benefit from some expected rotation, starting in a backline also featuring Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The latter was the catalyst behind Man City's first goal in the sixth minute of the match, delivering a cross destined for Omar Marmoush, which Alfie Dorrington turned into his own net.

There was a hint of controversy surrounding the Sky Blues' opener, as Marmoush was in an offside position as the cross came in and could have been adjudged to have been interfering, but there is no VAR at this stage of the FA Cup.

Man City vs. Salford: Max Alleyne suffers first-half injury

© Imago / Sportimage

However, City's celebration soon turned to concern for Alleyne, who came off worse in a collision with Salford's Josh Austerfield during a promising opening for the League Two side.

The 20-year-old was unable to continue and was replaced by Ryan McAidoo, giving Guardiola another potential selection headache in defence as games continue to come thick and fast.

Whether Guardiola will be asked about Alleyne's condition post-match remains to be seen, but there will be initial hope that the 2005-born defender has only sustained a contact injury and will return imminently.

Alleyne spent the first half of the 2025-26 season on loan at Watford before being recalled by his parent club in January, since when he has made seven appearances for Guardiola's side across all competitions.

The youngster played 135 minutes across Man City's EFL Cup semi-final victories over Newcastle United, and he also scored his first senior goal for the club in their 10-1 demolition of Exeter City in the FA Cup third round.

Man City's injury situation assessed after Max Alleyne blow

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Alleyne's issue would have been more problematic had Ruben Dias and Stones still been out with their injuries, but both experienced pros are now fit and raring to go once again.

Marc Guehi's winter signing further eased concerns at the back for the Premier League title chasers, meaning that Josko Gvardiol (calf) is the only member of the defensive contingent in the treatment room.

No fewer than three attackers sat out the visit of Salford, though, as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Savinho failed to make the matchday squad, but the trio may all return for next week's visit of Newcastle.

Mateo Kovacic is the only other Sky Blues player on the treatment table at present, and it will still be at least another couple of months before the Croatian returns from his ankle problem.