Saturday's FA Cup predictions and previews including Manchester City vs. Salford City and Liverpool vs. Brighton

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:00

There are eight FA Cup fourth-round matches on Saturday, including Manchester City's home clash with Salford City.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa will welcome Newcastle United, while another all-Premier League tie sees Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's FA Cup fixtures.

Two teams fighting to avoid relegation in their respective divisions square off at the Pirelli Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday lunchtime, as League One outfit Burton Albion play host to Premier League side West Ham United.

This is the first ever meeting between the two clubs in any competition, with the Brewers to become the 150th different team the Hammers have faced in a competitive match.

We say: Burton Albion 1-3 West Ham

Burton have been scoring goals for fun in the FA Cup and will back themselves to make the net ripple once again against a West Ham outfit who have kept only one clean sheet in 28 games across all competitions this season.

However, the Hammers will still be regarded as firm favourites to come out on top and should have few problems outscoring their opponents, even if Nuno decides to make multiple changes to his lineup.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burton vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups

Looking to pull off an FA Cup shock, struggling League One side Port Vale welcome high-flying Championship outfit Bristol City to Vale Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Valiants were hammered 4-0 by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy during the week, while the Robins returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-2 victory over playoff rivals Hull City in the Championship.

We say: Port Vale 0-4 Bristol City

In contrasting form and positions within the English football leagues, we can only see this one going one way. We expect Bristol City to make light work of Port Vale and advance to the fifth round with ease.

> Click here to read our full preview for Port Vale vs. Bristol City, including team news and predicted lineups

After Tuesday night's crazy clash, Southampton and Leicester City meet for the second time in a week, with FA Cup progression on the line at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints produced the comeback of all comebacks to place the Foxes further into misery at the bottom of the Championship.

We say: Southampton 2-0 Leicester

Buoyed by their second-half display at the King Power earlier in the week, Southampton should be confident of putting Leicester to the sword.

The Foxes are in the midst of a Championship relegation battle, unlikely to possess the strength to produce an FA Cup upset this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Southampton vs. Leicester, including team news and predicted lineups

Fresh from a stunning 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in Premier League action, Burnley welcome Mansfield Town to Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s men trailed 2-0 at Selhurst Park but turned the game on its head before the interval, and the Clarets will seek to build on that momentum by eliminating their League One opponents.

We say: Burnley 2-1 Mansfield

Although Mansfield took down Sheffield United in the previous round, their recent lack of ruthlessness in front of goal could prove fatal against top-flight opposition.

Burnley will be flying high after their remarkable turnaround at Selhurst Park, and we expect Parker’s side to have too much quality for the Stags, ultimately securing passage to the fifth round.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Mansfield, including team news and predicted lineups

Manchester City will turn their attention away from the Premier League title race when they welcome League Two outfit Salford City to the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams butted heads in the third round last season, with the Citizens easing to an emphatic 8-0 home victory over the Ammies.

We say: Man City 4-0 Salford

Just over a year on from conceding eight goals at the Etihad, Salford will hope to put up more of a fight and produce a stronger performance against Man City this time around, but it is difficult to back against the Citizens from securing their spot in the fifth round.

Even if Guardiola decides to make multiple changes to his lineup, City should still dominate this contest and they have more than enough quality to seal a comfortable victory on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Salford, including team news and predicted lineups

Both looking to secure their spots in the last 16 of the competition, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion clash in the FA Cup at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries have improved dramatically since a change of management, whereas the same cannot be said in full confidence for the Baggies.

We say: Norwich 2-0 West Brom

Improved massively under the reign of Clement, Norwich will be confident of booking their place in round five this weekend.

West Brom expended a lot of energy keeping Birmingham out on Tuesday night, so we could see a leggy performance from the visitors to Carrow Road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norwich vs. West Brom, including team news and predicted lineups

An all-Premier League tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage at Villa Park on Saturday evening, as Aston Villa play host to Newcastle United.

The Magpies will be seeking revenge against Villa after suffering a 2-0 top-flight defeat at St James’ Park just three weeks ago.

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle (Villa to win on penalties)

There are no replays in the FA Cup this season, so this closely-contested battle between two evenly-matched teams has the potential to go the distance. Aston Villa have had the upper hand over Newcastle in recent meetings and they may just do enough on this occasion to edge through to the fifth round.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villa vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups

Eight-time FA Cup winners Liverpool welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for an all-Premier League clash in the fourth round on Saturday night.

The Seagulls will be out for revenge against the Reds after suffering a 2-0 top-flight defeat on Merseyside in mid-December.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

At least three goals have been scored in 11 of the last 13 meetings between Liverpool and Brighton across all competitions and an entertaining, end-to-end contest could be in store once again this weekend.

The Reds should not take the Seagulls lightly despite their poor run of form, but Slot’s side will be regarded as favourites to come out on top at Anfield, even if they do decide to rest a couple of first-team stars.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups