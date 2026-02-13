Liverpool latest: Arne Slot delivers fresh Ibrahima Konate contract update amid Real Madrid interest

By Ben Sully | 13 Feb 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 23:43

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed the club are in fresh talks with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract.

Konate has made 165 competitive appearances since he joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.

The Frenchman has started all 25 of the league matches he has been available this season, including Wednesday's narrow 1-0 victory against Sunderland.

While he may be a key part of Slot's side, it is unclear whether Konate will still be at Anfield beyond the summer.

As it stands, the centre-back will become a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Liverpool in negotiations over new Konate contract

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk made it clear he is keen for Konate to extend his stay when he spoke to the media following the midweek success at the Stadium of Light.

Slot has now revealed that the club are currently in negotiations to tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract.

“We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want," Slot told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.

Reds keen to ward off Real Madrid interest

Having entered the final six months of his Liverpool deal, Konate is free to discuss and sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs overseas.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly made initial contact over a potential move for the Liverpool defender.

Konate will need to lower his wage demands if he wants to try a new challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both out of contract at the end of the season.