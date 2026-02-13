Hull City 0-4 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior praises six Blues players after thrashing former club in FA Cup fourth round

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 22:58 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 23:02

Head coach Liam Rosenior singled out five Chelsea players for praise after the 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

After giving up a two-goal lead against Leeds United on Tuesday, Rosenior and his side were under pressure to bounce back and deliver an improved result.

Despite making a number of changes and missing chances in the first half, the Blues ultimately delivered at the MKM Stadium.

Pedro Neto scored a hat-trick which included a goal directly from a corner, while Liam Delap chipped in with three assists in his best display in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Rosenior wanted to focus on praising his team. However, he found himself paying credit to a number of his players.

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea thrashing Hull

While addressing a question regarding criticism of Neto, Rosenior talked up his qualities and professionalism since his arrival at the club.

The Englishman told reporters: "I don't know why that would be the case because Pedro Neto brings us so many different qualities that you need.

"For me, he's a world-class player. He's a world-class winger and what I love about him, as talented as he is and as gifted as he is, which he showed today, what he sacrifices for the team at times is top.

"He's going to be really, really important for us for where I think we can get to and what we can achieve for the rest of the season."

Pedro Neto got his first senior hat-trick against Hull ?



Liam Delap also got a hat-trick of assists ? pic.twitter.com/J8SPsA8L0g — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2026

Sarr debut impresses Rosenior

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sarr came through 90 minutes on his first start for Chelsea, and since being recalled from a loan stint at Strasbourg last month.

Rosenior added: "Mamadou was everything that I expect. I know Mamadou so well. I think the climatisation adaptation process for him hopefully will be faster because he understands the way I want to play, and he already showed that today.

"But I don't want to single players out. I just felt the whole team, from [Alejandro] Garnacho's energy and running, Liam Delap, Estevao, midfield players, the back unit, Rob Sanchez. I just felt it was a really, really strong team performance and that's what makes me so happy this evening."

On Delap, Rosenior said: "Top. To be a number nine, especially in a system that we play, it's not always about yourself.

"It's about bringing other people into play. It's about sometimes making sacrifice runs so other players get the space and I thought in terms of, again, he started our press so well."

After an 11-match period since January 10, Chelsea now play just once during the remainder of February. That fixture is against Burnley in the Premier League on February 21.