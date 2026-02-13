Hull City vs Chelsea: Liam Rosenior addresses goalkeeper situation as Blues face selection headache

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Feb 2026 00:14

Liam Rosenior has admitted he is ready to hand a senior Chelsea debut to a highly-rated academy prospect against Hull City if he decides to rest first-choice stopper Robert Sanchez.

The Blues head coach is preparing for an emotional return to the MKM Stadium on Friday night to face former club in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chelsea are currently navigating a congested fixture list following their midweek 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League and may look to rotate their squad against Championship opposition.

However, the West Londoners are facing something of a goalkeeper crisis with the usual No. 2 Filip Jorgensen still sidelined through injury.

Rosenior "no worries" handing debut to Sharman-Lowe

The Chelsea boss has confirmed he has no qualms about selecting 22-year-old Teddy Sharman-Lowe for the trip to Humberside.

The England U21 international spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers before being recalled to Stamford Bridge in January.

“Teddy has had a really important loan at this stage of his career," said Rosenior via The Evening Standard. "He’s been showing really good things in training as well, so I’ve got no worries if we have to call upon him.

“Filip is not fully fit at the moment. He is working really, really hard on his rehab."

Chelsea injury news ahead of FA Cup trip to Hull City

Apart from the unspecified issue that has prevented Jorgensen from featuring since being substituted at halftime against Pafos last month, Chelsea are dealing with a few injury concerns and doubts heading into Friday's cup tie.

While Tosin Adarabioyo could make a timely return to the squad following a hamstring issue the Blues have been dealt a fresh blow with Marc Cucurella ruled out after sustaining a similar injury against Leeds.

“Tosin trained fully for the first time [on Wednesday], so it might come a little bit too soon," admitted the Chelsea boss. “But we’ll make that judgement [on Thursday] with the medical team.”

Captain Reece James remains a doubt due to illness, while Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, Jorgensen and long-term absentee Levi Colwill are also expected to miss the encounter.