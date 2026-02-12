Team News: Hull City vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Feb 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 19:45

Boasting a flawless record in their last eight meetings with their hosts, FA Cup hopefuls Chelsea face Championship outfit Hull City in Friday evening's fourth round at the MKM Stadium.

The Blues surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Leeds United in their most recent Premier League affair, while the Tigers were edged out 3-2 by Bristol City, although with little or no dent in their playoff aspirations.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides ahead of the cup tie.

HULL CITY

Out: Semi Ajayi (hamstring), Mohamed Belloumi (hamstring), Cody Drameh (thigh), Darko Gyabi (groin), Matts Crooks (hamstring), Eliot Matazo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pandur; McNair, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Lundstram, Giles; Gelhardt; Joseph, McBurnie

CHELSEA

Out: Marc Cucurella (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (unspecified) and Jamie Gittens (thigh)

Doubtful: Reece James (illness), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap