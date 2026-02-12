Preview: Sevilla vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 19:16 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 19:20

Boasting identical records in La Liga this season, Sevilla and Alaves will continue their respective campaigns with a clash at Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening.

Both have posted seven wins, four draws and 12 defeats from their 23 league games this season, with Sevilla sitting 13th in the La Liga table, while Alaves are 14th.

Match preview

Sevilla have only managed one win from their last eight matches in all competitions, which was a 2-1 success over Athletic Bilbao on January 24.

Los Nervionenses will enter this weekend's game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Girona, with the result leaving them 13th in the table on 25 points from 23 matches.

Matias Almeyda's side have been disappointing on home soil this season, only picking up 14 points from 12 matches, but they will be taking on an Alaves outfit that have managed just two wins from their 11 La Liga games on their travels in 2025-26.

Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga last season, which was their worst campaign since being relegated in 2000, and they are only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Los Nervionenses suffered a 1-0 defeat to Alaves in the reverse game earlier this season, but it was 1-1 in the corresponding game last term.

Alaves have a recent away league win over Sevilla to their name, triumphing 3-2 in January 2024, but they have only managed to emerge victorious in 12 of their 44 games with Saturday's opponents in all competitions.

The visitors will enter this clash off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Getafe, but they have won two of their last three in the league, overcoming Real Betis and Espanyol at the end of January.

Like Sevilla, Alaves have won seven, drawn four and lost 12 of their 23 league matches this season to collect 25 points, but they have found it difficult in the final third of the field this term, netting just 20 times.

Eduardo Coudet's side finished 15th in La Liga last season, and they have now only played one campaign outside of Spain's top flight since 2016-17.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLDWLD

Alaves La Liga form:

DLLWWL

Alaves form (all competitions):

WLWWLL

Team News

Sevilla will be without the services of Ruben Vargas, Marcao and Osco through injury, while Andres Castrin faces a late fitness test for Saturday's clash.

Neal Maupay has scored once in two appearances since arriving at Sevilla on loan from Marseille, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

There could be a change at wing-back from the team's last match, with Juanlu Sanchez in line to start down the right following his strong performance off the bench against Girona.

As for Alaves, Ville Koski is out of the match through injury, while Carlos Protesoni is a major doubt for the away side this weekend.

The Basque team will also be missing Jonny through suspension, with the defender picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Getafe last time out.

Viktor Parada could be the player to benefit from Jonny's absence, but it might otherwise be the same team that took to the field for the first whistle against Getafe, including a spot down the left for Carles Alena.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Gudelj, Salas; J Sanchez, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Fernandez; Maupay, Adams

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Garces, Pacheco, Parada; Calebe, Blanco, Ibanez, Alena; Martinez, Boye

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

Only 11 of the previous 44 games between these two teams have finished level, but are finding it difficult to pick a winner here and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.