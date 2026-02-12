Preview: Getafe vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 18:43 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 18:45

Villarreal will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign away to Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Submarine are fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Getafe are 11th, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Getafe have managed to move clear of the relegation zone by picking up five points from their last three league matches, drawing with Girona and Celta Vigo before recording a 2-0 victory over Alaves last time out.

Jose Bordalas' side have moved up into 11th spot in the division, but they are only four points ahead of the relegation zone, so the picture could change incredibly quickly.

There are only six points between Rayo Vallecano in 18th and Athletic Bilbao in 10th, and there is a lot of football left to be played, so it will be fascinating to see how the table looks heading into the very final stages of the campaign.

Getafe are the joint-second lowest goalscorers in La Liga this season, only finding the back of the net on 18 occasions in their 23 matches.

The Deep Blue Ones have the third-worst home record in the division this term, meanwhile, picking up just 12 points from 11 matches.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 home success over Espanyol, with the Yellow Submarine returning to winning ways in impressive fashion.

Marcelino's side lost four straight games in all competitions between January 17 and January 28, but they managed to pick up a welcome point at Osasuna at the end of last month before opening February with an excellent performance.

Villarreal have a record of 14 wins, three draws and five defeats from their 22 league matches this season to collect 45 points, which has left them fourth in the table, seven points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis and level on points with third-placed Atletico.

The Yellow Submarine have a game in hand on the teams around them, so a top-three finish this term is certainly achievable.

Villarreal have only lost nine of their previous 48 matches with Getafe, and they are unbeaten against the capital outfit since January 2019.

Getafe La Liga form:

DLLDDW

Villarreal La Liga form:

WWLLDW

Villarreal form (all competitions):

LLLLDW

Team News

Getafe will be without the services of Davinchi, Borja Mayoral, Abu Kamara and Mario Martin due to injury, while Juanmi is a doubt for Saturday's contest.

Luis Vazquez has scored twice in his first three appearances for Getafe, and there will be another start in the final third of the field for the on-loan Anderlecht forward.

Martin Satriano - another forward on loan - is also set to feature in the starting side, while there could be a spot in the middle of midfield for Djene Dakonam.

As for Villarreal, Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes and Juan Foyth are definitely out of the contest, while Willy Kambwala, Gerard Moreno and Alfon Gonzalez will face late fitness tests.

Nicolas Pepe excelled in a central position against Espanyol last time out, and it is expected that he will continue in that area alongside Georges Mikautadze.

The only change from the team's last match could come at left-back, with Alfonso Pedraza available once again following a suspension.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze

We say: Getafe 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal's form has been patchy of late, but the Yellow Submarine have the fourth-best away record in La Liga this season, and we are expecting Marcelino's side to navigate their way to all three points on Saturday.

