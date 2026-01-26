Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 26 Jan 2026 18:45 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 19:14

Bayer Leverkusen will host Villarreal at the BayArena on matchday eight of the Champions League, with both sides in urgent need of a positive result to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Leverkusen are still within touching distance of qualification, while the Yellow Submarine arrive in Germany facing certain elimination after a torrid European campaign.

Match preview

Bayer Leverkusen come into this pivotal European fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen in domestic competition, a result that steadied nerves following a difficult spell.

However, their Champions League campaign has been far less convincing, with the German side managing just two wins, three draws and two defeats from their seven league-phase matches, leaving them on nine points and sitting 20th in the expanded 36-team table.

As a result, Kasper Hjulmand’s side remain under pressure to deliver in their final fixtures.

The BayArena has not been the fortress Leverkusen might have hoped for in Europe this season - they are yet to win a Champions League home game, drawing twice and losing once, while their most recent continental outing ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Olympiacos Piraeus.

Defensive frailties have been a recurring theme, with Leverkusen scoring 10 goals and conceding 14 across seven matches, leaving them with a goal difference of minus four.

Across all competitions, they have won two and lost three of their last five matches, underlining their inconsistency.

That said, their longer-term European home form offers encouragement, having lost just two of their last 17 home UEFA competition matches (W10 D5), although they enter this contest without a win in their last four (D2 L2).

© Imago

Villarreal, meanwhile, travel to Germany in desperate circumstances, having collected just one point from seven Champions League matches, leaving them 35th in the standings and staring at early elimination.

Marcelino Garcia’s side have suffered six defeats in the competition, with their only positive result coming in a draw, and their latest setback was a painful 2-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam despite taking the lead.

Their struggles have been particularly evident away from home, where Villarreal have lost all three of their league-phase fixtures.

In fact, they have been beaten in their last four UEFA competition away matches without scoring a single goal.

Recent form across all competitions offers little respite, with two wins and three defeats from their last five games, highlighting issues that extend beyond Europe.

Historically, Villarreal hold the upper hand in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their four previous UEFA meetings with Leverkusen - three wins, one draw.

However, the hosts have lost just one of their last eight home UEFA matches against Spanish sides and arrive on a run of three straight wins.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are winless in their last 10 Champions League matches.

Bayer Leverkusen Champions League form:

DLWWDL

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

WWLLLW

Villarreal Champions League form:

LWWLLL

Villarreal form (all competitions):

DLLLLL

Team News

© Imago

Leverkusen will be without goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Edmond Tapsoba is also unavailable due to a muscular issue.

Nathan Tella is not expected to return from his foot injury until mid-February, while Eliesse Ben Seghir also remains out after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Janis Blaswich should continue in goal, with Jarell Quansah, Robert Andrich and Loic Bade expected to form the back three.

Patrik Schick, who appeared from the bench in Leverkusen’s previous Champions League outing, is likely to return to the starting XI.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will be without Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwala, both of whom are sidelined with serious knee injuries.

Juan Foyth is also ruled out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon against Real Madrid.

Santiago Mourino is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards, while Pape Gueye could feature in midfield.

Marcelino may deploy Nicolas Pepe and Georges Mikautadze in advanced roles as Villarreal look to pose a greater attacking threat.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Bade; Vazquez, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Cardona, Veiga, Marin, Navarro; Moleiro, Gueye, Parejo, Pepe; Oluwaseyi, Moreno

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Villarreal

Villarreal’s Champions League campaign appears beyond saving, but they are capable of making this contest competitive.

With qualification still within reach, Leverkusen's greater motivation and home advantage should see them edge a narrow victory at the BayArena.

