Arsenal lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg as William Saliba starts

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 11:00

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will revert to his strongest possible lineup for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spaniard is still sweating over some critical injury doubts.

The Gunners' only definite absentee for the trip to the BayArena is foot victim Mikel Merino, but Martin Odegaard (knee), William Saliba (ankle) and Ben White (knock) all missed the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town at the weekend.

To make matters worse, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were withdrawn in that 2-1 fifth-round victory due to "niggles" - as Arteta described them - and the pair's availability for Wednesday is also clouded in uncertainty.

However, unlike in the Premier League, players can face their parent clubs in the Champions League, so Leverkusen-owned Piero Hincapie should be a straight swap for Calafiori in defence.

Cristhian Mosquera failed to cover himself in glory against Mansfield, so Arteta will be desperate to have Saliba fit and ready for the first leg, in which David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes also ought to come back after enjoying complete rests at the weekend.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice are in the exact same boat, while FA Cup match-winner Eberechi Eze should act as the creative focal point if Odegaard is spared once again.

Max Dowman sent tongues wagging with his electric display at the weekend, but there is no chance of the 16-year-old starting over Bukayo Saka, who should link arms with Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres in the attacking third.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres