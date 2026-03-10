Watch Arsenal training footage as Mikel Arteta receives triple injury boost before Bayer Leverkusen

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 12:46

Arsenal received three boosts and two blows in Tuesday's training session ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg away to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men hit the road to face the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions after a flawless league phase, in which they were the only team to earn eight wins from eight as they stormed to a first-placed finish.

The Gunners are also seeking a fifth straight victory across all competitions after seeing off Mansfield Town 2-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend, but their fifth-round triumph did not come without sacrifice.

Attacker Leandro Trossard and defender Riccardo Calafiori both sustained injuries at Field Mill, plunging their availabilities for the first leg with Leverkusen into uncertainty.

However, the Belgian and Italian were both seen in open training on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that their issues are not serious and they will be fine to take part in the first leg.

?️ "On the whole, it looks like positive news"



Dharmesh Sheth reports from Arsenal's training session ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen. pic.twitter.com/3uZcbxmMET — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 10, 2026

Furthermore, William Saliba was also filmed with the group, hinting that the France international will also be fine to feature after missing each of Arsenal's last two wins over Chelsea and Mansfield with an ankle problem.

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Gabriel Magalhaes took part in the session after sitting out the FA Cup victory too, but the trio were merely being rested, and there were no serious concerns over their fitness levels.

However, neither Ben White (unspecified) nor Martin Odegaard (knee) were seen in the session, and it would therefore be a shock to see either man involved on Wednesday evening.

White has been sidelined with a mystery injury since before the North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on February 22, and there has been no indication on when the defender might be back.

Meanwhile, Odegaard made a brief return from a knee problem against Spurs a couple of weeks ago, but the Norwegian's injury flared up soon after, and he is yet to play a single minute this month.

What 10 changes will Arsenal likely make for Bayer Leverkusen first leg?

As Arsenal chase success on four fronts this season, no-one was surprised to see Arteta make an abundance of alterations for the trip to Mansfield at the weekend.

Only one of the starters from that FA Cup success should hold their spot for the first leg - Gabriel Martinelli, who ought to start on the left-hand side if Trossard is spared from the first whistle.

Calafiori is likely to make way for Leverkusen loanee Piero Hincapie, while Gabriel, Saliba, Jurrien Timber and David Raya are primed to return to the defence.

Zubimendi, Rice and FA Cup match-winner Eberechi Eze are expected to form the midfield triumvirate, as Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres displace Max Dowman and Gabriel Jesus up front respectively.