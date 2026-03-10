Preview: Samsunspor vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 10 Mar 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 18:36

Turkish side Samsunspor welcome Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano to the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Thursday evening, looking to secure an advantage in the first leg of their Conference League round-of-16 tie.

The hosts are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time in their history, but standing in their way is a slightly more experienced Rayo side who famously reached the last eight of the UEFA Cup in the 2000-01 campaign.

Match preview

Samsunspor’s inconsistent finish in the league phase forced them into the knockout play-off round, but the Red Lightning made light work of Macedonian outfit Shkendija, hammering them 5-0 on aggregate, including an emphatic 4-0 victory on home soil.

European competition has offered far more comfort for the Turkish side than their domestic campaign, as their recent Super Lig form has been disappointing, with Thorsten Fink’s men currently eighth in the standings and sit 14 points adrift of the European qualification spots.

The hosts head into this clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the league, where they conceded twice late on to surrender the points, a result that ended a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions (3W, 2D), a stretch during which they had not conceded a single goal.

Defensive organisation has been a key pillar of Samsunspor’s European journey so far, with the Turkish side keeping five clean sheets across their eight matches in this season’s Conference League, a quality they will hope to have going on against the high-scoring visitors.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Samsunspor and a Spanish club, while Rayo are also facing Turkish opposition for the first time in their history.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Unlike the hosts, Rayo advanced directly to the round of 16 without needing a play-off, finishing fifth in the league phase with a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat.

The Red Sashes also boasted one of the most potent attacks in that stage, scoring 13 goals, with only AEK Athens (14) netting more than Inigo Perez’s side.

However, the Spanish outfit have shown vulnerability away from home, recording just one victory on their travels in the league phase (D1, L1), while conceding five of the seven goals they have allowed in the competition during those matches.

Their struggles away from home are not limited to Europe either, as Rayo’s 1-1 draw at Sevilla in La Liga last weekend extended their winless run on the road to five matches across all competitions, with three defeats and two draws in that period.

Samsunspor Conference League form:

W

D

L

L

W

W

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

W

L

Rayo Vallecano Conference League form:

W

D

W

L

W

W

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor are currently dealing with a significant availability crisis, with Jaures Assoumou out with an unspecified injury, while Bedirhan Cetin (knee) and Afonso Sousa (ankle) also remain unavailable.

The hosts are further stretched by the absence of several other players, including Ali Badra Diabate, Saikuba Jarju, Yalcin Kayan, Emre Kilinc, Elayis Tavsan, Efe Berat Toruz and experienced full-back Zeki Yavru.

Despite these setbacks, Samsunspor still possess a major attacking threat in Marius Mouandilmadji, who arrives in excellent form – the forward is currently leading the Conference League Golden Boot race with seven goals in eight appearances in the competition.

Yunus Emre Cift and Rick van Drongelen are both one booking away from suspension and will miss the second leg if they are cautioned in this encounter.

Rayo Vallecano have a few concerns of their own, with Pathe Ciss recovering from a knee knock sustained during the recent victory over Oviedo, while Diego Mendez remains a long-term absentee as he continues his rehabilitation.

Carlos Martin is also listed as inactive for upcoming fixtures, further limiting the visitors’ attacking options.

Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Oscar Valentin and Oscar Trejo are all at risk of suspension, meaning a booking here would rule them out of the return leg.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yuksel, Sakta, Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Ndiaye, Holse, Mendes; Marius

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Pacha; Valentin, Gumbau; Akhomach, Palazon, Perez; De Frutos

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Samsunspor have been very solid defensively in Europe and their strong home support could make this a difficult evening for the Spanish visitors.

However, Rayo possess greater experience at this stage of continental competition and have enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts.

With both sides likely to approach the first leg cautiously, a tight contest appears likely, and the spoils could be shared before the decisive return leg in Spain.



