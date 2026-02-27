Preview: Samsunspor vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Feb 2026 19:04

Samsunspor welcome Gaziantep to the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Sunday, aiming to extend their unbeaten start under new head coach Thorsten Fink.

The Red Lightning have played three matches since Fink’s appointment – one in the Turkish Super Lig and two in Europe – recording two victories and a draw, offering early signs of stability during a turbulent campaign.

Samsunspor’s season has taken on a distinctly Jekyll and Hyde character – while they have made historic strides on the European stage, their domestic form has faltered, leaving supporters torn between excitement and concern.

On Thursday, the Black Sea outfit delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over North Macedonian side Shkendija in the second leg of their Conference League knockout play-off, sealing a 5-0 aggregate triumph following a 1-0 first-leg win.

Goals from Olivier Ntcham, Cherif Ndiaye and a brace by Marius Mouandilmadji secured passage to the Round of 16 of a major UEFA competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Yet the domestic picture is far less encouraging – after finishing third last season, Samsunspor have struggled to replicate that consistency and currently sit seventh in the Super Lig table with 31 points from 23 matches.

Although comfortably clear of the relegation zone, they are 12 points adrift of the European places, and their hopes of returning to continental competition next season are fading.

They head into this contest on a three-match winless league run, having suffered heavy defeats to Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor, before being held to a frustrating goalless draw by bottom side Fatih Karagumruk.

Fink will hope to arrest that slide against a Gaziantep side they have not lost to in their last four meetings, winning twice and drawing twice in that span.

The visitors, however, arrive with concerns of their own, with the side from Southeastern Anatolia Region, suffering consecutive league defeats, losing 3-0 to Kocaelispor and 2-1 to Trabzonspor.

In the latter, a frantic five-minute spell in the first half proved decisive, as Mohamed Bayo gave the Falcons the lead in the 22nd minute, only for Trabzonspor to respond with two quick goals to turn the contest on its head.

Despite that setback, Burak Yilmaz’s side remain ninth with 28 points and sit eight points clear of the bottom three, a marked improvement from their precarious early-season position.

Nonetheless, their away form remains a concern, as they are without a win in their last five league matches on the road, drawing twice and losing three times.

Team News

Samsunspor continue to contend with several injury absences, as Bedirhan Cetin and Tanguy Coulibaly are sidelined with knee problems.

Afonso Sousa is recovering from an ankle injury, while Emre Kilinc is ruled out with a calf tear, and Tahsin Bulbul is also expected to miss the match.

Mouandilmadji will look to build on his recent European heroics, as the forward averages the most shots on target per match for the hosts (0.8) and remains their most consistent attacking outlet.

Gaziantep are still without midfielder Ali Mevran Ablak and French defender Salem M'Bakata, both of whom are recovering from long-term cruciate ligament injuries.

Experienced midfielder Badou N'Diaye has been sidelined since December, but the 35-year-old is hopeful of returning to contention for this encounter.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Sakta, Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Assoumou, Holse, Mendes; Ndiaye

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Sangare, Sanuc, Mujakic, Rodrigues; Kozlowski, Ozcicek; Dragus, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

We say: Samsunspor 2-1 Gaziantep

Fresh from European success, Samsunspor should carry momentum into this Super Lig clash, and their strong recent record against Gaziantep adds confidence.

The visitors’ poor away run is a concern, especially against a buoyant home side, which is why we expect the hosts’ energy to tell in the end.

