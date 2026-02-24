Preview: Samsunspor vs Shkendija - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 24 Feb 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 19:40

Turkish outfit Samsunspor will aim to capitalise on their first-leg advantage when they host Macedonian champions KF Shkendija at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Thursday evening, with a place in the Conference League last 16 at stake.

The Red Lightning carry a slender 1-0 lead from the encounter in Skopje, courtesy of a 77th-minute strike from Marius Mouandilmadji, and they will now look to finish the job on home soil.

Match preview

Samsunspor began their Conference League league phase in impressive fashion, winning their opening three matches while scoring seven goals and conceding none.

However, a dramatic drop-off followed, as they failed to win any of their final three league-phase fixtures (D1, L2), ultimately finishing 12th and missing out on automatic qualification for the last 16.

A similar pattern unfolded domestically where they also had a promising start in the Turkish Super Lig before results dipped significantly, prompting the dismissal of Thomas Reis and the appointment of Thorsten Fink.

The new manager has made a steady start, overseeing the first-leg victory against Shkendija, although last weekend’s goalless draw against bottom side Fatih Karagumruk served as a reminder that consistency remains elusive.

Encouragingly for the hosts, their home record in this competition has been strong, as two of their three league-phase home wins came via commanding 3-0 scorelines, with their only defeat at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu a narrow 2-1 loss to AEK Athens, with such performances suggesting they are well-equipped to protect their advantage.

Shkendija, meanwhile, face an uphill battle, as the reigning Macedonian champions lost all three of their away fixtures in the league phase without scoring a single goal, underlining the magnitude of the task ahead.

The visitors barely made it through to the playoff phase, having finished 22nd with two wins, one draw and three losses in the league phase, only making it through due to a superior goal difference.

Nevertheless, the Ballists arrive in confident domestic form, having won their last five league matches, including all three played in 2026.

Arbin Zejnullai’s dramatic 89th-minute winner at the weekend provided an immediate response to the first-leg setback and should inject belief into Jeton Beqiri’s side as they seek to make history in their maiden appearance in the main draw of a major UEFA competition.

Samsunspor Conference League form:

W

W

D

L

L

W

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

D

Shkendija Conference League form:

W

D

L

W

L

L

Shkendija form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

Samsunspor remain without several first-team players, with Bedirhan Cetin and Tanguy Coulibaly both sidelined with knee injuries.

Afonso Sousa continues to recover from an ankle problem, while Emre Kilinc is ruled out with a calf tear, and Tahsin Bulbul and Elayis Tavsan are also expected to miss the contest.

Shkendija, by contrast, are close to full strength, with Liridon Latifi and Aleksander Trumci return from suspension after missing the first leg, providing a welcome boost.

Veteran striker Besart Ibraimi, yet to score in this season’s competition, is expected to lead the line as the visitors attempt to overturn the deficit.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Sakta, Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Assoumou, Holse, Mendes; Ndiaye

Shkendija possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Murati, Fetai, Meljichi, Webster; Ramadani, Alhassan; Spahiu, Zejnullai, Tamba; Ibraimi

We say: Samsunspor 2-0 Shkendija (Samsunspor win 3-0 on aggregate)

Samsunspor hold a narrow edge and, given their strong home displays in the UEFA Europa Conference League, should feel confident of progressing.

Shkendija have struggled badly on their travels in Europe, failing to score in three away league-phase defeats – while the visitors may push harder than in the first leg, the Turkish side’s organisation and home backing ought to prove decisive.

