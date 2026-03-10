Preview: Panathinaikos vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 10 Mar 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 17:28

Panathinaikos return to European action on Thursday evening when they host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the Spyros Louis Stadium.

The Greek side edged through the playoffs via a tense penalty shootout, while Betis enjoyed a more comfortable route after qualifying automatically from the league phase.

Match preview

Greek giants Panathinaikos will be aiming to make home advantage count when they host Real Betis, particularly as they seek to improve a mixed Europa League record this season.

The Athens-based club head into this contest in excellent domestic form following a commanding 4-1 victory over Levadiakos, a result that extended their strong run in all competitions.

Panathinaikos have now recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions - excluding penalty-shootout victories - a sequence that has boosted confidence within the squad ahead of a demanding European assignment.

However, their Europa League campaign has been less convincing, with the Greens finishing 20th in the league-phase standings.

Rafael Benitez's side amassed 12 points from eight matches, managing three wins, three draws, and two defeats while scoring 11 goals and conceding nine.

Their route to the round of 16 required extra work, as they were forced into a playoff tie against Viktoria Plzen. After a 2-2 draw at home and a 1-1 stalemate in the return leg, Panathinaikos eventually progressed via a tense 4-3 penalty shootout.

One concern for the hosts will be their home form in the competition, having recorded just one victory, three draws and one defeat.

Indeed, their last five European matches have all ended in stalemates, exposing difficulties in turning promising performances into decisive results.

Despite currently sitting fourth in the Greek Super League table, Panathinaikos may face a significant step up in quality against more experienced European opposition.

That said, their recent attacking displays at home could encourage, having scored 11 goals in their last four top-flight matches in Athens.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Real Betis, meanwhile, arrive in Greece after enjoying a far more consistent Europa League campaign during the league phase.

The Andalusian club finished fourth in the standings with 17 points from eight matches, recording five wins, two draws and just one defeat.

Recent domestic form has been slightly inconsistent, however, with Betis recording two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions.

Their most recent outing ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Getafe, a result that may serve as a timely reminder of the challenges they must overcome heading into this knockout tie.

In the Europa League specifically, Manuel Pellegrini’s men have looked far more assured, winning four of their last five matches in the competition.

Their away record also remains respectable, with two wins, one draw and one defeat on their travels, suggesting they are comfortable operating away from home.

Interestingly, Betis did suffer a 2-0 defeat to PAOK in their only Europa League visit to Greece this season, a result they will be keen to avoid repeating.

This will be the first official meeting between the two clubs, adding further intrigue to what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle between the two sides.

Panathinaikos Europa League form:

DDDDDW

Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

DWWWWW

Real Betis Europa League form:

DWWWLW Real Betis form (all competitions):

LWWDDL

Team News

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi / Icon Sport

Panathinaikos will have to deal with several suspensions and injury concerns ahead of the first leg.

Anastasios Bakasetas and Ahmed Touba are both suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in the competition.

Javier Hernandez will also miss the match after receiving a red card during extra time in the playoff clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Cyriel Dessers remains sidelined with a long-term injury, while Pedro Chirivella is unavailable due to a calf problem.

Giannis Kotsiras is also battling a muscle issue, and Erik Palmer-Brown is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Manolis Siopis continues his recovery from a muscle problem, while defender Sverrir Ingason is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury.

Real Betis also have a few selection concerns ahead of the trip to Athens.

Jose Antonio Morante is suspended, while Giovani Lo Celso remains a doubt due to a thigh injury.

Isco is also unavailable with a thigh problem, while Sofyan Amrabat is struggling with a foot injury and will need a late fitness test.

Nevertheless, Pellegrini still has sufficient depth to rotate his squad and maintain balance across the pitch.

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Katris, Jedvaj, Ingason; Calabria, Kontouris, Gnezda Cerin, Kyriakopoulos; Taborda, Zaroury; Tetteh

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Firpo, Gomez, Bartra, Ortiz; Deossa, Altimira, Fornals; Ezzalzouli, Hernandez, Avila

We say: Panathinaikos 1-2 Real Betis

Panathinaikos’ strong domestic form and attacking confidence at home could make this a competitive contest, but Betis possess greater European experience and tactical control in midfield.

Pellegrini’s side should therefore have enough quality to edge the first leg and take a narrow advantage into the return fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.