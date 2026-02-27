Preview: Real Betis vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 13:19

Estadio de La Cartuja will play host to the latest instalment of the Seville derby, as Real Betis welcome Sevilla in Spain's top flight.

Real Betis are fifth in the La Liga table, six points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla are 12th, eight points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Real Betis have collected 10 points from their last four league matches during an impressive run of form, and they currently sit fifth in the division, six points behind fourth-placed Atletico and five ahead of Celta Vigo in sixth.

Too many draws (nine) have cost Manuel Pellegrini's side a spot higher up the table, and they will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Rayo Vallecano.

Real Betis have been strong at home this season, picking up 23 points from their 12 league matches in front of their own supporters, while Sevilla have 14 points to show from their 12 away La Liga games during the 2025-26 campaign.

El Glorioso have only actually been victorious in 39 of their previous 134 matches with Sevilla in all competitions, but they have triumphed in their last two.

Indeed, Real Betis beat Sevilla 2-0 at Estadio Ramon earlier this season in the reverse match, while they recorded a 2-1 victory in the corresponding clash last term.

Sevilla have only actually been victorious in one of their last seven La Liga matches against Real Betis, although the points have been shared on four occasions in that run.

Matches between these two sides are always special, and Sevilla will actually enter the contest off the back of a victory, having beaten Getafe 1-0 last time out.

Matias Almeyda's side have only lost one of their last six league matches and are unbeaten in three, with their recent run moving them into 12th spot in the La Liga table.

Sevilla are now five points outside of the relegation zone and only six points off the top seven, so a win in the Seville derby would be huge for a number of reasons.

Los Nervionenses came close to being relegated last term, finishing 17th, which was their worst top-flight campaign since 1999-2000, but there have been positives to take this season, especially in recent weeks.

Real Betis La Liga form:

WLWWWD

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWLWWD

Sevilla La Liga form:

DWLDDW

Team News

Real Betis will again be without the services of Giovani Lo Celso and Isco due to injuries, while Aitor Ruibal and Cedric Bakambu both need to be assessed.

Valentin Gomez is suspended for the home side this weekend, with the defender picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Should Bakambu miss out, Cucho Hernandez would come into the side at centre-forward, but it might otherwise be the same XI that took to the field for the first whistle last time out.

As for Sevilla, Juanlu Sanchez will be back in the squad after serving a suspension, but Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan are banned for this weekend's contest.

Marcao and Ruben Vargas are also out of the game for Sevilla due to injury problems.

Cesar Azpilicueta could move into the middle of the defence on Sunday to replace the suspended Nianzou, with Juanlu Sanchez then returning to the side at right-back.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Fornals, Roca, Fidalgo; Antony, Hernandez, Ezzalzouli

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; J Sanchez, Azpilicueta, Gudelj, Salas, Suazo; Mendy, Agoume, Sow; Maupay, Adams

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

We fancy Real Betis to record a third straight win over Sevilla this weekend. Not since November 2021 have Sevilla overcome Real Betis away from home, and we are backing Pellegrini's team to shade a close contest on Sunday.

