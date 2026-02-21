Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Osasuna vs. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid vs. Espanyol

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Saturday, including division leaders Real Madrid in action against Osasuna.

Elsewhere, rivals Atletico Madrid will host Espanyol, Real Betis will welcome Rayo Vallecano, while Real Oviedo will head to Real Sociedad.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga fixtures.

Real Sociedad will be aiming to bounce back from a defeat when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against basement side Real Oviedo on Saturday.

The home team are currently eighth in the La Liga table, four points off sixth-placed Espanyol, while Oviedo are 20th, nine points from the safety of 17th.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Real Oviedo

Oviedo are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Sociedad despite their struggles, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the home team should be able to navigate their way to an important three points.

Real Betis will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are fifth in the La Liga table, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Rayo are 17th, one point behind 18th-placed Mallorca.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo will be full of confidence following their excellent performance against Atletico last time out, but Real Betis are in strong form, and we are expecting the Seville outfit to secure all three points.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it nine straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Osasuna are 10th, five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol in the race for Europe.

We say: Osasuna 1-2 Real Madrid

Osasuna are in impressive form and are more than capable of making this a tough match for Real Madrid, who will enter the game off the back of a European clash, but we are still expecting Los Blancos to navigate their way to all three points.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign at home to Espanyol on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, three points behind third-placed Villarreal, while Espanyol are sixth, 10 points behind their opponents this weekend.

We say: Atletico 1-1 Espanyol

In seasons gone by, we would have fancied a low-scoring win for Atletico here, most likely 1-0, but the capital outfit's defence is far from secure at this moment in time, and we are expecting Espanyol to be good enough for a point on Saturday.

