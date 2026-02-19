Preview: Osasuna vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 17:29

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it nine straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Osasuna are 10th, five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol in the race for Europe.

Match preview

Osasuna have a record of eight wins, six draws and 10 defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 30 points leaving them in 10th position in the table, five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol, who have not recorded a win in 2026.

Alessio Lisci's side are in impressive form, winning three and drawing two of their last five league matches, including a goalless draw with Elche last time out.

Osasuna have been strong on home soil this season, picking up 21 points from 11 matches, but they will be welcoming a Real Madrid outfit with the best away record in the division, collecting 27 points from their 12 fixtures on their travels.

Los Rojillos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Bernabeu earlier this season, and they have not managed to overcome the capital giants since January 2011.

However, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the corresponding game last term, and Osasuna will certainly be the fresher of the two teams for this contest.

© Imago

Indeed, Real Madrid were in Champions League action against Benfica on Tuesday night, recording a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their knockout round playoff in Portugal.

Los Blancos have won each of their last eight league matches, meanwhile, which has allowed them to move ahead of Barcelona to the top of the division.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, with 60 points from 24 matches being gathered courtesy of a record of 19 wins, three draws and two defeats.

Real Madrid have the best defensive record in Spain's top flight this season, only conceding 19 times in their 24 matches, while Kylian Mbappe has been outstanding down the other end, finding the back of the net on 23 occasions in La Liga and 38 in all competitions.

Los Blancos will certainly have one eye on next week's second leg against Benfica, but they cannot afford to to switch their focus from this match, as the room for error in the final months of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign is likely to be small.

Osasuna La Liga form:

LWWDWD

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LWWDWD

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Osasuna will be without the services of Iker Benito (knee) and Enzo Boyomo (muscle) for Saturday's contest, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Head coach Lisci could make one change to the side that took to the field for the clash with Elche last time out, with Jon Moncayola potentially coming into the side in place of Iker Munoz.

Ante Budimir has been in strong form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 times in 23 league appearances, and the 34-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Real Madrid, Eder Militao (hamstring) and Jude Bellingham (hamstring) are both out of the match, while Rodrygo (hamstring) needs to be assessed.

Raul Asencio was suspended for the Champions League clash with Benfica, but the centre-back should return for this match, most likely in place of Antonio Rudiger.

Asencio for Rudiger could be the only change from the Benfica contest, with Arda Guler potentially again featuring as the number 10 behind Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Galan; Torro, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, V Munoz, Oroz; Budimir

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

We say: Osasuna 1-2 Real Madrid

Osasuna are in impressive form and are more than capable of making this a tough match for Real Madrid, who will enter the game off the back of a European clash, but we are still expecting Los Blancos to navigate their way to all three points.

