Kylian Mbappe injury latest: France, Real Madrid star claims “lies have been told” about knee issue

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Mar 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 12:32

Kylian Mbappe has delivered the latest update on his fitness and has responded to “lies” that have been told about his recent knee injury.

The Real Madrid star was dealing with an niggling issue to the external ligament of his left knee towards the end of 2025, but he continued to play through the discomfort in the months that followed.

At the beginning of March, Mbappe was diagnosed with a left knee sprain, forcing the forward to miss five matches in all competitions, and there had been suggestions that he may require surgery which would put his 2026 World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

However, Real Madrid confirmed that “no surgical intervention” was planned for Mbappe, who has since featured as a second-half substitute in Real Madrid’s last two games against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has also been called up to the France squad ahead of friendly fixtures against Brazil and Colombia in the United States during this month’s international break.

Ahead of those matches, Mbappe has allayed fears over his fitness and has set the record straight over how his knee feels following a spell on the sidelines.

© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

Mbappe responds to “quite a bit of speculation” over knee injury

As quoted by Managing Madrid, Mbappe said: “The knee is fine, much better. It’s going pretty well, although I know there’s been quite a bit of speculation about it and lies have been told.

“It’s the life of a high-level athlete, we’re used to people saying things not verified and without any foundations.”

Mbappe was in Paris with members of Real Madrid's medical staff to undergo tests on his knee issue before making his welcome return last Tuesday, and the forward has insisted that he is now “100% ready” to play.

“Yes, I've made a 100% recovery,” he said as quoted by RMC Sport. “I was lucky enough to get the right diagnosis when I returned to Paris, and together we were able to find the best plan to get back to my best, to be in top form for the end of the season with Real Madrid and at the World Cup."

"During my stay in Paris a few weeks ago, I took this step because I wanted to know everything about my knee; I really wanted to be very thorough.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Mbappe “100% ready” as he eyes third World Cup finals appearance with France

“We were talking about the end of the season with Real Madrid, a World Cup, a career, and even well-being. It was something that was bothering me; I really wanted to know what was wrong.

“I had quite a few tests done and appointments with competent people who gave me the opportunity to find out what was wrong. Just knowing is reassuring.

“I was in a situation where I didn't know why my knee was hurting. Just knowing gives you an idea; it's a step forward, a first step towards recovery."

On managing his intensity at club level before representing France at the World Cup, Mbappe told Diario AS: “There’s no debate. I’ve played at two World Cups, I’ve won one, and you’ve already seen how I’ve arrived, playing all the matches with my club”.

Mbappe is available to play for Didier Deschamps’s side against Brazil at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday, and the 55-goal France star will endeavour to close in, equal, or break Olivier Giroud's all-time men's record of 57 goals for Les Bleus.