Getafe vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 20:19 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 20:22

Getafe will be aiming to build on their incredible win over Real Madrid when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.

The Deep Blue Ones are 11th in the La Liga table, eight points ahead of the relegation zone, while Real Betis are fifth, eight points behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

Match preview

Getafe will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Real Madrid at Bernabeu, with Martin Satriano netting the only goal of the contest late in the first period.

The Deep Blue Ones have a record of nine wins, five draws and 12 defeats from their 26 league matches this season, with 32 points leaving them in 11th spot in the table.

Jose Bordalas' side are eight points clear of the relegation zone and eight points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, so they are comfortably in mid-table at this stage of the campaign.

Getafe actually have the third-worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, only picking up 15 points from their 13 matches in front of their own supporters.

The Deep Blue Ones have lost their last three matches against Real Betis, meanwhile, including a 4-0 reverse when the two teams locked horns for the reverse game in Seville in December.

Real Betis have only lost one of their last 10 matches against Getafe, which was a 1-0 home reverse in May 2023, and they are unbeaten against the Deep Blue Ones in the capital since September 2020.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Seville derby, while they also shared the points with Rayo Vallecano on February 21.

El Glorioso have a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and five defeats from their 26 league matches this season, with 43 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table, three points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo and eight behind Villarreal in fourth.

Real Betis are targeting a top-five finish in Spain's top flight, while they are also chasing success in the Europa League in the final months of the season.

Pellegrini's team will take on Panathinaikos in the last-16 stage of the Europa League, with the first leg of their clash set to take place in Greece next week.

Getafe La Liga form:

DDWWLW

Real Betis La Liga form:

LWWWDD

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WLWWDD

Team News

Getafe will be without the services of Davinchi and Abu Kamara on Sunday through injury, while Borja Mayoral and Juanmi will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

The home side will also be without the services of Adrian Liso, with the 20-year-old suspended following his red card in the clash with Real Madrid last time out, but Djene Dakonam has served his suspension and will therefore return to the side.

Dakonam could feature in the home side's back three here, while there will be another start for Satriano, who was the matchwinner against Real Madrid.

As for Real Betis, Sofyan Amrabat, Giovani Lo Celso and Isco are out through injury, but Aitor Ruibal has been passed fit following a fitness issue.

Valentin Gomez will also be available again for the visitors following a suspension.

Alvaro Fidalgo was Real Betis' star performer in the Seville derby last time out, and the 28-year-old will again feature in midfield for Pellegrini's side.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Iglesias, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Femenia, Vazquez, Satriano

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Antony, Fornals, Roca, Fidalgo, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

We say: Getafe 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis have enjoyed their recent meetings with Getafe, and we are backing Pellegrini's side to navigate their way to all three points on Sunday, but it should be close in terms of the scoreline.

