Real Madrid news: Arbeloa in serious danger as Klopp shadow looms

By Axel Clody | 04 Mar 2026 09:56

Beaten by Getafe on Monday evening, Real Madrid could be set for a change in the dugout in the coming weeks, with Jurgen Klopp's name emerging as a potential successor.

"Florentino resign": Real Madrid supporters made their frustration clear towards the club's president following the defeat to the 11th-placed side in La Liga on Monday. However, it may not be the long-serving chairman who is shown the door.

The obvious fall guy, Alvaro Arbeloa is under serious pressure, with defeats against lesser opposition piling up since his appointment on January 12, including losses to Albacete (second division), Benfica, Osasuna and Getafe.

Arbeloa causing growing doubts at Real Madrid

© Imago / Pressinphoto

As reported by L'Equipe, the club's hierarchy are doubting Arbeloa's abilities "even more", having already been "unenthusiastic" at the time of his appointment.

"It is possible that he does not finish the season," an internal source told the French newspaper, particularly if Real Madrid "wave goodbye to La Liga and the Champions League" in the coming weeks.

The next league match against Celta Vigo and the Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu could prove decisive, with the 43-year-old Spanish coach set to be without his best player, Kylian Mbappe, who is sidelined for several weeks through injury.

Klopp a clear option for Real Madrid

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

While Sami Khedira recently explained how Arbeloa had transformed Vinicius, L'Equipe reports that the coach is in reality unpopular with his players, who have always viewed him as "a squad player" better suited to managing Real Madrid's reserve team.

Recent results have confirmed that impression, with Arbeloa falling short "both tactically and in terms of man-management".

To replace him, the name of Jurgen Klopp has surfaced, with the German potentially set to leave his role at Red Bull. Real Madrid are targeting a "highly reputable" coach should Arbeloa depart, and the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager has always appealed to Florentino Perez.

However, the German's "uncompromising" personality and reputation as a "demanding" manager are giving the board pause, with concerns that the current squad may not be suited to Klopp's approach.

The coming weeks promise to be particularly decisive at Real Madrid.