Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Juventus vs. Pisa, Cagliari vs. Como

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Mar 2026 00:20

There are three Serie A matches taking place on Saturday, including Juventus welcoming second-bottom Pisa to Turin, aiming to end their four-match winless run in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Como are away at Cagliari, while Atalanta host Udinese in Bergamo.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Serie A fixtures.

© Imago

Aiming to gatecrash Italy's top four, big-spending Como will visit mid-table Cagliari on Saturday afternoon.

The Lariani are on track for their best Serie A campaign - and could yet win the Coppa Italia - while their hosts have been inching closer to safety.

We say: Cagliari 1-1 Como

Como have continued to impress, showing great maturity in the first leg of their cup semi-final - but Cagliari are also fighting for points and rarely roll over in Sardinia.

The hosts can scrap hard for another draw, keeping them clear of the drop zone and denting Como's Champions League dreams.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Aiming to get back on track after their first Serie A defeat this year, Atalanta BC will welcome Udinese to Bergamo on Saturday evening.

La Dea's loss to Sassuolo dented hopes of reaching next season's Champions League, but the Bergamaschi are still fighting on three fronts.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-1 Udinese

While Atalanta arguably need the points more, Udinese can be awkward opponents and have had two extra days to prepare.

So, the Bianconeri can leave Bergamo with another point in their pocket, leaving their hosts with little chance of making the final top four.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Now looking up at Serie A's top four, victory is the only option for fallen giants Juventus when they host relegation-haunted Pisa on Saturday.

After taking two points from four games, the Bianconeri have fallen behind Roma and Como in the fight for Champions League places, while their Tuscan visitors are surely bound for the drop.

We say: Juventus 2-0 Pisa

Juventus cannot afford to slip up on Saturday, as that would severely damage their hopes of Champions League qualification.

As Pisa are low on both confidence and quality, Juve should post their first league win for a month.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Pisa, including team news and predicted lineups