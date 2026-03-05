Barcelona make Dusan Vlahovic 'decision' as 'dream' forward targets are revealed

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 18:06

Barcelona have reportedly decided against making a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic despite being admirers of the Serbia international.

The 26-year-old's contract at Juventus is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, he will be leaving the Old Lady on a free transfer.

Vlahovic has scored six goals and registered two assists in 17 appearances at club level this term, but he has been out since the end of November with an adductor injury.

A whole host of clubs, including Barcelona, have been linked with the striker, who would be one of the most attractive free agents on the market.

© Imago

Barcelona 'decide against' summer move for Vlahovic

However, according to SPORT, Hansi Flick's team have decided against making an attempt to bring the Serbian to Camp Nou.

The report claims that several Premier League clubs are also in the running, although it is possible that Vlahovic will sign an extension with Juventus.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is said to be Barcelona's dream signing in the final third of the field, while the club are also admirers of Manchester City's Omar Marmoush.

Even if Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer, Barcelona would allegedly prefer to sign a mobile forward who is capable of operating in a number of different areas.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, is mainly a central striker.

© Iconsport

Barcelona's 'dream targets' are Alvarez, Marmoush

The attacker was heavily linked with Arsenal when it became clear that he would be leaving Fiorentina, but it was Juventus that signed him in January 2022.

Vlahovic has scored 64 goals and registered 16 assists in 162 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, following on from the 49 goals and eight assists that he managed in 108 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the Premier League clubs keen on Vlahovic, who has 16 goals in 41 caps for Serbia.

Juventus remain hopeful of signing the forward to a new contract, though, and he is now closing in on a return from injury, having partially trained with the first team on Wednesday.