Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Spanish Super Cup clash

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 12:49

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will go head-to-head for a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday night.

The pair will lock horns in the semi-finals of the competition, with the winner progressing to the final to tackle either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 success over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday, so it has already been a positive start to the year for Hansi Flick's side.

Athletic, meanwhile, opened their 2026 with a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in La Liga.

These two sides have already met on one occasion this season, with Barcelona recording a 3-0 victory in their La Liga match-up in November 2025.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash in the semi-finals of the tournament, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 245

Athletic Bilbao wins: 80

Draws: 40

Barcelona wins: 125

Barcelona have tackled Athletic on 245 occasions throughout history, and the Catalan outfit lead the overall head-to-head, having recorded 125 wins to Athletic's 80, while there have also been 40 draws.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona have also scored more goals in this particular fixture, finding the back of the net on 455 occasions, while Athletic have struck 335 times.

Lionel Messi is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in matches between the two sides, with the Argentine netting 29 times against Athletic during his time with Barcelona, with 18 of those efforts coming in La Liga; Athletic's Telmo Zarra is second on the list with 20 goals against the Catalan side.

The two sides met three times in 2023-24 - Barcelona recorded a 1-0 victory in La Liga at home, but Athletic gained revenge in the Copa del Rey, running out 4-2 winners in their last-eight affair; the two sides then played out a goalless draw at San Mames in the league.

The pair also locked horns in the second game week of the 2024-25 campaign, with Barcelona running out 2-1 winners over Athletic at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Lamine Yamal made the breakthrough in the 24th minute of the contest, before Oihan Sancet levelled the scores from the penalty spot in the early stages of the second period.

However, Robert Lewandowski came up with the game's third goal in the 75th minute, as Barcelona returned to winning ways against the Basque outfit. Barcelona then beat Athletic 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2025 to advance to the final, before recording a 3-0 victory at San Mames in La Liga in May 2025.

Each of Athletic's last four victories over Barcelona have been in cup affairs, with Barcelona dominating this fixture in Spain's top flight in recent years, while their overall record against Athletic in La Liga stands at 97 wins, 60 defeats and 32 draws.

Barcelona have won seven of their last eight La Liga games against Athletic, scoring 19 times and conceding once, including a 3-0 success in La Liga in November 2025.

The Catalan outfit have won 10 of their last 12 league contests with the Lions, meanwhile, with Athletic's last league success over Barcelona proving to be a 1-0 victory in August 2019.

Athletic have just three league wins against Barcelona since November 2001, while the reigning champions went on a nine-game winning run against Athletic in Spain's top flight between April 2014 and March 2018.

Last 20 meetings

Nov 22, 2025: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

May 25, 2025: Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 08, 2025: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Aug 24, 2024: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Mar 03, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 4-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Oct 22, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 23, 2022: Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Feb 27, 2022: Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Jan 20, 2022: Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Aug 21, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 0-4 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Final)

Jan 31, 2021: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Jan 17, 2021: Barcelona 2-3 Athletic Bilbao (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Jan 06, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jun 23, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Feb 06, 2020: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Aug 16, 2019: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 10, 2019: Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Nov 22, 2025: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

May 25, 2025: Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 24, 2024: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Mar 03, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 22, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 23, 2022: Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Feb 27, 2022: Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Aug 21, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 31, 2021: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)