Team News: Barcelona vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 15:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 14th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

SEVILLA

Out: Peque Fernandez (ankle), Marcao (knee)

Doubtful: Ruben Vargas (hamstring), Neal Maupay (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; Juanlu, Agoume, Sow, Carmona; Adams, Romero