La Liga Gameweek 28
Barcelona
Mar 15, 2026 3.15pm
Camp Nou
Sevilla

Team News: Barcelona vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Barcelona vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 14th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA VS. SEVILLA

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

SEVILLA

Out: Peque Fernandez (ankle), Marcao (knee)

Doubtful: Ruben Vargas (hamstring), Neal Maupay (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; Juanlu, Agoume, Sow, Carmona; Adams, Romero

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe