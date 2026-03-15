Preview: Burton Albion vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Mar 2026 16:36

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up another big win when they welcome Reading to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table and are just five points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are eighth and only one point off the playoffs.

Match preview

Burton Albion are hoping to put some real distance between themselves and the bottom four and they did pick up a huge victory over fellow strugglers Northampton Town on Saturday.

Jake Beesley and Kyran Lofthouse were on target for the Brewers as they ended a run of three league games without a win.

Manager Gary Bowyer was "absolutely delighted" with the victory and felt his side were "terrific at the back" in what he described as a "strange game".

Burton have not picked up consecutive victories in the league since November and will be looking to do just that on Tuesday.

However, it is worth noting that they have one of the worst home records in the division, with only Northampton and rock-bottom Port Vale picking up less points than them.

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Reading, meanwhile, are looking to get back to winning ways as they look to secure a spot in the top six.

The Royals were just one place above the relegation zone when Leam Richardson replaced Noel Hunt as manager in October and he has transformed them into promotion contenders.

Reading have picked up 11 wins, seven draws and five losses under Richardson so far, but they suffered a surprise defeat to Mansfield Town last Tuesday and drew 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Richardson felt his side "could and should have won" as they twice blew a lead, with Randell Williams and Paudie O'Connor scoring first half goals either side of an Alex Mitchell strike.

Caleb Watts then scored a second half equaliser to earn a point for Plymouth and Richardson was left "disappointed" by the result.

Burton Albion League One form:

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Reading League One form:

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Team News

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Burton are unlikely to make changes after their win over Northampton, with Beesley and Tyrese Shade set to continue leading the line.

Kegs Chauke and George Evans are expected to start in midfield, with Lofthouse and Toby Sibbick out wide.

Reading could bring Finley Burns into the side for Derrick Williams, with Richardson managing the 33-year-old's minutes after his recent return from injury.

Benn Ward could also return at left-back having been rested against Plymouth, while Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan will continue deputising for top scorer Jack Marriott after Richardson confirmed he will be out until the "latter end of the season".

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Sibbick; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Burns, Ward; Wing, Savage; Williams, Doyle, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Burton Albion 0-1 Reading

Reading may be without a win in their last two games, but they should have enough to beat a Burton side that has struggled at home this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.