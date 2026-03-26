Preview: Blackpool vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 11:22

Two teams battling to retain their League One status will lock horns for a crucial match on Saturday, as Blackpool welcome Burton Albion to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool are currently 21st in the League One table, four points behind 18th-placed Burton, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's encounter.

Match preview

Blackpool boast a record of 11 wins, nine draws and 19 defeats from their 39 league matches this season, with 42 points leaving them in 21st spot in the division, level on points with 20th-placed Exeter City in the battle to remain in the division.

Ian Evatt's side will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Cardiff City, while they were 3-2 winners over Port Vale in their last game on home soil.

Four points from their last two matches has boosted Blackpool's survival hopes, and they have only actually been beaten on six occasions at home in the league this term.

The Seasiders have only faced Burton on 14 previous occasions, and they just about lead the overall head-to-head record six wins to five.

Burton were 1-0 winners in the reverse match in League One earlier this season, but the corresponding game in 2024-25 ended in a 3-0 success for Blackpool.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Bradford City, with the result moving them into 18th spot in the division, four points outside of the relegation zone.

Burton have now picked up six points from their last three matches, having also beaten Northampton Town on March 14, but their work in terms of survival is far from complete.

Gary Bowyer's side, who finished 20th in League One last season, have picked up a respectable 19 points from their 19 away league matches during the current campaign.

Four of Burton's five wins over Blackpool have come in front of their own fans, with the only exception being a 2-1 success at Bloomfield Road in the first-ever meeting between the two sides back in August 2015.

Blackpool League One form:

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Burton Albion League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Blackpool head coach Evatt could name close to an unchanged side for Saturday's League One contest with Burton following the strong performance against Cardiff last time out, but there will have to be two enforced changes.

Indeed, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) and Karoy Anderson (Jamaica) are unavailable for selection due to international commitments.

No fresh injury problems have been reported, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for Ashley Fletcher, who has scored 21 times during an excellent season.

Blackpool will once again be missing on-loan Burnley striker Michael Obafemi, though, with the 25-year-old undergoing an ankle operation last month.

Burton, meanwhile, will be unavailable to call upon Toby Sibbick (Uganda) or Tyrese Shade (St Kitts and Nevis) due to international commitments.

Shade is Burton's top goalscorer this season with 14, so his absence is a big one, but the visitors can include Jake Beesley in attack, with the 29-year-old on 13 goals for the campaign.

There could also be a spot in the final third of the field for Fabio Tavares, while Sibbick is expected to be replaced by Dylan Williams.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Ravizzoli; Walters, Casey, Horsfall, Husband, Hamilton; Bowler, Brown, Honeyman; Bloxham, Fletcher

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Krubally, Evans, Williams; Cannon; Beesley, Tavares

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Burton Albion

This is a really interesting match and indeed an important one for both teams in their battle to remain in the division. It could be a cagey affair due to what is on the line, though, and that may translate into a low-scoring draw this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.