Aston Villa transfer news: Pau Torres reveals future plans amid mixed game time

By Darren Plant | 30 Mar 2026 15:05

Pau Torres has suggested that he sees his long-term future at Aston Villa.

The West Midlands outfit pulled off somewhat of a coup to attract the Spain international to Villa Park in the summer of 2023.

He has since made a total of 100 appearances for the club, contributing two goals and three assists in all competitions.

However, the 29-year-old has not necessarily remained as first choice under Unai Emery, with 22 starts coming in the Premier League and Europa League during 2025-26.

At a time when Villa may need to make a major sale in the summer to comply with the relevant financial regulations, the former Villarreal star would naturally be an option to recoup major funds.

© Imago

Torres hints at long-term Villa stay

With a contract until 2028, the centre-back did not necessarily have to commit his future to Villa at this stage.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Marca, Torres stated that he sees his future at the Premier League club.

He said: "Yes, I’m doing well. My family is doing well there. The club is doing well and is growing. We’re going to play in European competition again next season, barring any unforeseen circumstances; we don’t know which one yet.”

“We’re achieving good goals, and that’s the idea. To keep playing in the Premier League, to keep playing in Europe. I see myself at least at Villa until the end of my contract.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Torres commitment a major boost to Emery, Villa

Despite the aforementioned financial issues, Villa also need to retain many of their international-class players.

Torres will undoubtedly have interest from big clubs around Europe, so it is a major boost for Villa that the 24-cap Spain international wants to stay.

Emery faces potential issues in the middle of his backline with Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings now 31 and 33 years of age respectively.

Villa were linked with a European starlet over the weekend as they consider whether to add much-needed youth to their squad.