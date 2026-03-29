Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery weighing up move for 'bargain' teenage defender

By Darren Plant | 29 Mar 2026 14:01

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Anderlecht youngster Nunzio Engwanda as a potential summer transfer target.

Despite their recent blip, two victories before the March international break have kept Villa on course for a top-five finish in the Premier League table and Europa League glory.

However, given their struggles to comply with the Premier League and UEFA financial regulations in recent transfer windows, officials at the West Midlands outfit need to start putting plans in place for the summer.

While much may depend on whether a major sale becomes a necessity before any incomings arrive at Villa Park, targets are seemingly being placed on a shortlist.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Villa chiefs are taking a look at a starlet from Belgium.

Who is Nunzio Engwanda?

The report alleges that the 18-year-old could be targeted in what is described as a 'bargain move'.

That is a consequence of the Belgium Under-19 international having less than 18 months on his contract at Anderlecht.

Although three appearances have been made for the first team, Engwanda has not made a senior outing during 2025-26, instead representing the second-string on a regular basis.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

He is no stranger to facing English opposition this campaign having played three times in the Premier League International Cup U21.

As well as featuring in a 4-1 victory over Manchester United, he also featured against Sunderland and West Ham United respectively.

Engwanda is capable of playing across the backline and as a defensive-minded midfielder, something which will likely appeal to Emery.

Time for Villa to give youth a chance?

Given their financial circumstances, Emery is tasked with delivering immediate results, rather than placing a certain level of focus on prospects.

Nevertheless, this Villa squad now has eight players who are 30 or older and 12 players who are at least 28 years of age.

The only players below 23 are Lamare Bogarde, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott and raw talent Alysson.

Emery has currently only used players from last season's Youth Cup success on rare occasions, but there will come a point when Villa will need to hand more opportunities to academy players or invest in youth.