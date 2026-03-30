Aston Villa transfer news: Three Premier League clubs 'keeping tabs' on Serie A midfielder

By Darren Plant | 30 Mar 2026 10:32

Aston Villa are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs who hold an interest in Parma midfielder Mandela Keita.

Unai Emery's side are currently enjoying a much-needed break from action ahead of attempting to solidify their place in the top five of the Premier League table and move closer to Europa League glory.

However, club officials are beginning to formulate plans ahead of the summer transfer window, a necessity due to their ongoing issues with complying with the relevant financial regulations.

Last week, Villa were linked with a move for a Belgian starlet in a potential acknowledgement that they need to lower the average age of their squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Villa are also looking at a Serie A midfielder who could be in line for a move to a bigger club.

© Imago / Sportimage

Villa looking to strengthen midfield options?

The report alleges that Villa - along with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion - are interested in negotiating a deal for Keita.

A total of 28 starts and one substitute outing have been made in Serie A during 2025-26, the 23-year-old now having 62 appearances to his name since moving from Royal Antwerp in 2024.

Keita, who is a one-cap Belgium international, still has over three years remaining on his contract, but his reputation is on the rise.

Parma are at a point in the season where they sit 12th in the Serie A table, seven points above the relegation zone and nine adrift of eighth place.

Therefore, survival in the top flight but missing out on European qualification looks likely, something that may lead to Keita having higher ambitions moving forward.

© Imago

Which key trait does Keita have?

Emery likes players who can play in more than one position, and Keita is capable of playing as a defensive-minded midfielder or as a traditional combative player in that area of the pitch.

He also played one game at right-back for Royal Antwerp at the end of 2023-24, albeit that being his final league outing for the club.

With one goal and nine assists from 164 appearances as a professional, his next club should not expect much of a return in the final third.

Nevertheless, the fact that high-profile Premier League teams are monitoring the situation with someone who will cost more than the alleged £10m+ that Parma paid emphasises how his career is on an upward trajectory.