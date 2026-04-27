Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'monitoring developments' ahead of potential shock bid for Premier League midfielder

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 10:20

Aston Villa are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie.

On the back of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Fulham, Villa still have work to do in order to guarantee a top-five finish in the Premier League table.

However, holding an eight-point advantage with four matches remaining, Unai Emery and the club's recruitment team can start to formulate plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lowering the average of the squad should be a priority, particularly when considering that their four senior central defenders are between 28 and 33 years of age.

Nevertheless, as per The Sun, Villa are toying with the idea of adding another player in his thirties to their squad.

© Imago

Villa to move for Christie?

The report claims that Emery holds a long-standing admiration of Scotland international Christie.

With one year left on his contract at Bournemouth and a new manager arriving at the club, there is the potential for a sale.

Since moving to the Cherries in 2021, the 31-year-old has contributed 10 goals and 17 assists from 175 matches in all competitions.

Although Christie has made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, the former Celtic star has featured in the first XI on just eight occasions.

As a result, it is questionable whether new Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose will stand in Christie's way should a fresh challenge materialise.

© Imago

Why are Aston Villa interested in Christie?

Not only is Christie familiar with key Villa player and Scotland teammate John McGinn, he would bring versatility to Villa's squad.

Christie is capable of playing in any of the central-midfield positions and could also be deployed on the flanks.

Furthermore, the 66-cap international could be available for a cut-price fee. Regardless of Champions League qualification coming to fruition, Villa will need to look for value in the summer market.

Remarkably, given his time at Celtic, Christie has never played a league phase game in the Champions League, and he would surely jump at that opportunity if it arose.