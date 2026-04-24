Team News: Fulham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa will be looking to boost their Champions League hopes when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.
The Lions claimed 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Villa Park in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
FULHAM vs. ASTON VILLA
FULHAM
Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle)
Doubtful: Alex Iwobi (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez
ASTON VILLA
Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee) Alysson (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins