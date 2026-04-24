Team News: Fulham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 12:30

Aston Villa will be looking to boost their Champions League hopes when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lions claimed 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Villa Park in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle)

Doubtful: Alex Iwobi (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee) Alysson (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins