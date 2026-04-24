Premier League Gameweek 34
Fulham
Apr 25, 2026 12.30pm
Craven Cottage
Aston Villa

Team News: Fulham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Fulham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Aston Villa will be looking to boost their Champions League hopes when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lions claimed 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Villa Park in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM vs. ASTON VILLA

 
 

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle)

Doubtful: Alex Iwobi (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee) Alysson (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

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