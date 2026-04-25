Chelsea vs. Leeds United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup semi-final

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Apr 2026 13:22

Chelsea and Leeds United meet in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues defeated Port Vale 7-0 in the quarter-finals, while the Whites beat West Ham United 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

What time does Chelsea vs. Leeds United kick off?

Chelsea and Leeds' FA Cup semi-final clash will kick off at 15:00pm UK time.

Where is Chelsea vs. Leeds United being played?

The game will take place at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium, which can hold up to 90,000 supporters.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports Ultimate or TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can access the match online via HBO Max (UK).

Highlights

Highlights throughout the semi-final encounter will be posted on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Leeds United?

Chelsea are bidding to end a disastrous run of seven defeats in their last eight games, including three straight losses in which they have failed to find the back of the net.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will be in charge for the Blues following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior earlier this week, and the manager will be hoping to lift the mood around the club by leading them to the final.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are undefeated in their last seven matches across all competitions, featuring four wins and three draws.

Daniel Farke will be eager to maintain that momentum with another triumph on Sunday, which would see Leeds book their place in the FA Cup final for the first time since 1973.