Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Enzo Fernandez fires Blues to final

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Apr 2026 17:03

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final with a narrow 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams had major chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Robert Sanchez superbly denying Brendan Aaronson before Joao Pedro struck the post, but it was Chelsea who drew first blood, with Enzo Fernandez's header giving the Blues the lead at the break.

Leeds Utd grew into the game throughout the second half, but despite their increased attacking presence, the Blues held firm to both keep a clean sheet and retain their lead, ultimately securing their place against Manchester City in the final.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea came into this game in far from ideal circumstances, having lost seven of their prior eight matches and under the interim management of Calum McFarlane following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior earlier this week.

However, the Blues managed to rise to the occasion, particularly during the opening 45 minutes, which saw Chelsea dominate possession and create several promising opportunities, including Fernandez's ultimate winner.

While Leeds United's half-time changes, with Daniel Farke changing shape to match Chelsea's midfield three, saw the Whites enjoy a significantly stronger second half, the Blues were able to keep just their second clean sheet in 13 matches to ensure the 1-0 triumph.

Chelsea's focus will first return to their push for Champions League qualification in the Premier League, but with time running out on that front, an FA Cup victory may be needed to salvage their season.

The Blues certainly face a daunting task if they are to lift the prestigious trophy, having failed to defeat Manchester City since their remarkable Champions League final victory back in May 2021

CHELSEA VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Leeds United (23rd min, Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United)

Enzo Fernandez slots Chelsea ahead in the FA Cup semi-final ⚽



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/s869Tkq7Jk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 26, 2026

Fernandez heads Chelsea into the lead!

Pascal Struijk loses the ball and Chelsea race forward, moving the ball out wide to Pedro Neto on the right flank.

The winger clips a right-footed delivery into the area and finds Fernandez, who heads home from close range to put the Blues ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ENZO FERNANDEZ

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo

Fernandez proved the match winner for Chelsea today, with the Argentine's first-half header sending the Blues into the FA Cup final.

The midfielder impressed throughout the 90 minutes, including creating three big chances for the Blues, while he also proved a presence in defence, making two tackles and four recoveries.

While Fernandez is a deserving winner of the man of the match, Sanchez also deserves credit, making several important saves to keep a clean sheet and help Chelsea to the victory.

CHELSEA VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 54%-46% Leeds United

Shots: Chelsea 7-10 Leeds United

Shots on target: Chelsea 2-3 Leeds United

Corners: Chelsea 6-4 Leeds United

Fouls: Chelsea 14-13 Leeds United

BEST STATS

13 - Enzo Fernández has scored 13 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season; the only midfielder to score more for Premier League clubs in 2025-26 is Morgan Gibbs-White (16). Output. pic.twitter.com/2Oo7Thvjay — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's 1-0 win secures their place in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, but the Blues' focus will first return to their push for European qualification in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will have to put the disappointment of missing out on the final behind them, with the Whites still battling against relegation from England's top division.