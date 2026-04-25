FA Cup
Chelsea
Apr 26, 2026 3.00pm
Wembley Stadium
Leeds

Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for FA Cup semi-final

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Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Vying for a place in the 2025-26 FA Cup final, Chelsea and Leeds United lock horns in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Either Manchester City or Southampton will be lying in wait for the victor, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA vs. LEEDS

 
 

CHELSEA

Out: Reece James (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (knee/fitness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Estevao Willian (thigh)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh), Joao Pedro (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

LEEDS

Out: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (ankle), Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle), Jayden Bogle (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

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