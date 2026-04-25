Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for FA Cup semi-final

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 14:00

Vying for a place in the 2025-26 FA Cup final, Chelsea and Leeds United lock horns in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Either Manchester City or Southampton will be lying in wait for the victor, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Reece James (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (knee/fitness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Estevao Willian (thigh)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh), Joao Pedro (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

LEEDS

Out: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (ankle), Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle), Jayden Bogle (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin