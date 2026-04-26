Preview: Al-Hilal vs Damac - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 26 Apr 2026 16:26

Al-Hilal will be looking to keep the pressure on Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr when they host Damac FC at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Blue Waves sit second in the table and remain unbeaten in the league this season, while the visitors arrive in Riyadh fighting to preserve their top-flight status with the campaign entering its final stages.

Match preview

Simone Inzaghi’s side have been one of the most dominant forces in the Saudi Pro League this season, going unbeaten across 28 league matches with a record of 20 wins and eight draws to sit second in the table with 68 points.

The gap to Al Nassr at the summit stands at eight points, and while the title race remains mathematically alive, Al-Hilal will know that anything other than a win on Tuesday would significantly dent their chances of catching the leaders with time running out.

Their attacking output has been equally impressive, with 75 goals scored - the second-highest tally in the division and only 25 conceded, highlighting a squad capable of hurting any opposition in the league on their day.

At the Kingdom Arena, Al-Hilal have been particularly formidable, winning 11 and drawing four of their home fixtures, and the Blue Waves will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters after a difficult week in continental competition.

That setback came in the AFC Champions League round of 16, where Al-Hilal were eliminated by Al Sadd after a 3-3 draw in regulation time, eventually losing on penalties - a result that will have stung a squad with serious ambitions on multiple fronts.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Damac FC, meanwhile, arrive at the Kingdom Arena in a considerably more precarious position, sitting 15th in the Saudi Pro League table with just 26 points from five wins, 11 draws and 13 defeats - only three points above the relegation zone.

Fabio Carille’s side have a goal difference of -19, having scored 27 times and conceded 46, and their away record of two wins from 14 road fixtures underlines just how difficult Tuesday’s assignment is likely to be.

There are, however, signs of improvement from the visitors, who have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Al Akhdoud in their most recent outing - a result that will have provided some confidence ahead of the trip to Riyadh.

Al-Hilal have an overwhelming head-to-head advantage over Damac, remaining unbeaten in their last nine meetings, with three wins and two draws from the last five encounters and Damac yet to register a victory against their opponents in that run.

The gulf in quality between these two sides is significant, and while Damac’s recent form offers a glimmer of hope, the challenge of claiming anything from the Kingdom Arena against an unbeaten Al-Hilal side looks an enormous one.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

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Damac Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ali Issa

Al-Hilal will be without Hamad Al Yami, who is sidelined with a kneecap injury, while Yusuf Akcicek has been absent since January and remains unavailable.

Nasser Al Dawsari is a doubt with a toe injury, while Karim Benzema is also uncertain to feature.

Kalidou Koulibaly continues his recovery and is not expected to return to action just yet, while Saimon Bouabre remains out with a hamstring injury, and Murad Al Hawsawi is doubtful with a knee problem.

Damac come into the fixture with a clean bill of health, giving Carille a full squad to select from ahead of the trip to Riyadh.

Kewin is expected to continue in goal after keeping a clean sheet against Al Akhdoud last time out, with Jamal Harkass and Abdelkader Bedrane likely to form the central defensive partnership in front of him.

Valentin Vada and Tariq Abdu are set to operate in central midfield, with Arielson and Yakou Meite expected to provide the attacking threat for the visitors.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Al-Harbi, Tambakti, Alawjami, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Benzema

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Al Obaid, Bedrane, Harkass, Hawsawi; Okita, Abdu, Vada, Sylla; Arielson, Meite

We say: Al-Hilal 3-1 Damac

Al-Hilal’s unbeaten league record, superior quality and home advantage make them overwhelming favourites here, and a comfortable victory looks the most likely outcome.

Damac’s defensive frailties on the road should be ruthlessly exposed by an attack of this calibre, and the Blue Waves should have little difficulty returning to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.