Liverpool transfer news: Richard Hughes latest as 'surprise' outcome could fuel summer crisis amid Arne Slot doubt

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 01:04 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 07:42

It would be a surprise if Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes left the club amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are back in action on Saturday against Manchester City in the FA Cup, though they have already been beaten twice by the Citizens this season.

Liverpool are also fifth in the Premier League table, a position that few could have predicted they would be in at the start of the season considering they spent in the region of £450m on reinforcements.

Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have come in for significant criticism for how they handled the squad rebuild over the summer, as has sporting director Hughes.

The Times claim that Hughes is a target for Al-Hilal, and while it would be a surprise if he left this summer, he is not necessarily destined to stay at Anfield for the long term.

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Are Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards issues bigger than Arne Slot?

Much has been made of the fact that boss Arne Slot will have a year left on his contract in the summer, but the same is true of sporting director Hughes.

FSG's CEO of Football Michael Edwards will also have just a year left to go on his deal at the end of the season, and there could be a power vacuum at the Reds if all three leave.

Hughes and Edwards played a significant role in the summer of 2025, and questions must be asked if they leave before completing the squad's rebuild.

However, their oversights in the summer of 2025 cannot excuse the serious issues on the pitch, and the manager's position should come under significant scrutiny.

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Are Liverpool at risk of going back to pre-Jurgen Klopp era?

Liverpool languished in mid-table obscurity prior to the appointment of Jurgen Klopp in 2015, but the German played a significant role alongside the likes of Edwards in rebuilding the club back to the top.

Now that Klopp is no longer at Anfield, and the future of Edwards is far from certain, supporters are fearful that the team are heading back to the era before 2015.

It should be noted that Liverpool's squad is incredibly talented, but they may not be able to showcase their immense potential unless there is a clear strategy behind the scenes.