Preview: Livingston vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Apr 2026 10:50

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table will clash on Sunday as Livingston take on Hearts.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with 15 points, while the visitors are top with 66 points.

Match preview

Livingston have endured a miserable 2025-26 season, with the Lions sitting rock bottom of the table with just 15 points from 31 fixtures.

After securing promotion from the Championship last year, Livingston initially made an encouraging start to the term, qualifying from their League Cup group in second place and recording a win and a draw in their first two league games.

However, their Scottish Premiership matchday two victory has proven to be their last win across all competitions, with the Lions now winless in their last 31 matches.

As a result, Livingston trail safety by a considerable 12 points, meaning Marvin Bartley's side must put together a strong run of results in the final seven fixtures of the season if they are to have any chance of a miraculous survival in the Premiership.

© Imago / Focus Images

In stark contrast to Livingston's struggles, Hearts head into this encounter leading the way in the Scottish Premiership.

The Jambos are top of the standings with 66 points from 31 league fixtures, having recorded 20 wins, six draws and five defeats.

A slightly concerning run in recent weeks, suffering three losses in their last seven matches, has allowed the Old Firm duo to close the gap on the leaders, with Rangers now just three points behind the Jambos.

With just seven games remaining, divided between the pre and post-split season, Derek McInnes will be eager for his side to put together a winning end to the campaign and lift the league title.

Hearts are certainly the favourites heading into this game, especially given they have won all of the last five clashes with Livingston.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

Livingston are set to be without Joshua Zimmerman, Samson Lawal, Connor McLennan and Aidan Denholm due to injury, while Brooklyn Kabongolo is suspended.

Ryan McGowan could replace Kabongolo in defence, alongside Danny Wilson and Daniel Finlayson, with Jerome Prior continuing in goal.

Hearts are unable to call upon Tomas Magnusson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Findlay, Ageu, Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock due to injury, while Frankie Kent is suspended.

Jamie McCart could shift into the central defence, with Christian Borchgrevink coming into a full-back position, while the rest of the side could remain unchanged.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; McGowan, Wilson, Finlayson; Kerr, Sylla, Pittman, Tait, Montano; Muirhead, Nouble

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, McCart, Steinwender, Borchgrevink; Altena, Leonard, Devlin, Kyziridis; Braga, Kabore

We say: Livingston 1-3 Hearts

Livingston are enduring a dismal run of results, and with Hearts' clear superiority on paper, we are backing the away side to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.