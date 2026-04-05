West Ham vs. Leeds confirmed lineups: Summerville, Wan-Bissaka, Calvert-Lewin decisions made for FA Cup quarter-final

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Apr 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 15:54

Crysencio Summerville has been left out of West Ham United’s squad for this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leeds United at the London Stadium.

The 24-year-old attacker, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances, has been sidelined for the previous two games with a calf injury, and he is not fit to return against his former club.

West Ham will also be without Mads Hermansen, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo and Callum Wilson, as they are not involved in the matchday squad.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has made five changes in total to the side that lost 2-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, Kyle Walker-Peters, Maximilian Kilman, Soungoutou Magassa and Adama Traore have all been recalled to the first XI.

Magassa is set to link up with fellow midfielders Freddie Potts and Man United-linked Mateus Fernandes, who made his international debut for Portugal earlier this week.

Captain Jarrod Bowen retains his spot in the first XI and will provide support in attack for Traore and Valentin Castellanos.

Tomas Soucek and Pablo Felipe both started against Aston Villa, but they have dropped down to the substitutes’ bench.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Calvert-Lewin on Leeds bench as Perri, Tanaka, Okafor all start

As for Leeds, manager Daniel Farke has made three changes to the side that played out a 0-0 draw with Brentford in the Premier League 15 days ago.

Lucas Perri starts between the sticks at the expense of Karl Darlow, while midfielder Ao Tanaka and attacker Noah Okafor have also been recalled.

Brenden Aaronson reverts to the substitutes’ bench along with top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is not fit to start after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with England.

Okafor will therefore lead the line alongside Lukas Nmecha, while Tanaka starts alongside Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach in midfield.

Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk all retain their starting spots at centre-back, as Jayden Bogle and James Justin provide width as wing-backs.

Gabriel Gudmundsson was hoping to shake off a knock picked up on international duty with Sweden this week, but the left-sided defender has been left out of the matchday squad.

West Ham United starting lineup: Areola; Walker-Peters, Disasi, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Castellanos, Traore

Subs: Herrick, Scarles, Mayers, Golambeckis, Kanté, Souček, Lamadrid, Pablo, Ajala

Leeds United starting lineup: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin; Amapdu, Stach, Tanaka; Nmecha, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Gruev Longstaff, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin