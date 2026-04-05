West Ham 2-2 (2-4) Leeds: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Leeds win on penalties

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Apr 2026 19:44 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 19:44

Leeds United beat West Ham United 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Sunday to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years.

Alphonse Areola and Lucas Perri each made superb saves to keep the scores level early on, but the West Ham goalkeeper's resolve was broken first when Ao Tonaka's deflected effort found the back of the net, and that goal remained the only difference at the break.

West Ham began to build momentum in the second half as they pushed for an equaliser, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal from the spot with 15 minutes remaining knocked the life out of the Hammers.

However, hope was restored with the news of 11 additional minutes, and West Ham certainly capitalised as Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi both scored to seal a stunning comeback and send the game to extra-time.

An astonishing start to the extra 30 minutes saw Taty Castellanos' goal ruled out for an offside just seconds after kick off, before a fantastic stop from Areola and block from Tomas Soucek denied Leeds United just moments later.

The action continued shortly after as Jarrod Bowen struck the post for the second time of the game, before Pablo was denied by another offside call, and that proved the final big chance of the game as it progressed to penalties.

Finlay Herrick and Perri saved each of the first two penalties, with the Leeds goalkeeper saving a second before Pascal Struijk converted with the visitors' fifth attempt to ensure the victory on the day.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

There is simply nothing quite like football!

What looked set to be a comfortable 2-0 win for Leeds United, who were on the verge of a first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years, turned into a cup classic that was decided on penalties.

Leeds' embarrassment was eventually spared thanks to their Brazilian goalkeeper saving two penalties, with Struijk then scoring their fourth to ensure the 4-2 triumph after the 2-2 draw.

Daniel Farke's side will remain frustrated to have let their 2-0 lead slip in added time, but they will ultimately not care as they have booked their spot at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be devastated after their fantastic comeback, while they were also twice denied during extra-time due to offside calls, and the hosts were arguably the better side for much of the encounter.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Ao Tanaka goal vs. West Ham (26th min, West Ham 0-1 Leeds)

Ao Tanaka puts Leeds a goal up at London Stadium ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TmnV6ipIM1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

Tanaka gives Leeds the lead!

Tanaka spreads the ball out wide to James Justin, who moves it to Noah Okafor on the left flank, and the ball is played back to Tanaka just inside the area.

Tanaka takes the ball on his right foot, skilfully shifts the ball to his left and fires towards goal, and his shot deflects past Areola and into the back of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. West Ham (75th min, West Ham 0-2 Leeds)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin converts from 12 yards and Leeds have a 2-0 advantage ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/e95ovtsIfe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

Calvert-Lewin doubles the lead from the penalty spot!

Max Kilman is penalised for bringing Brendan Aaronson down in the area, and Calvert-Lewin takes responsibility from the spot.

Calvert-Lewin steps up and confidently dispatches into the left corner, sending Areola the wrong way.

Mateus Fernandes goal vs. Leeds (93rd min, West Ham 1-2 Leeds)

Mateus Fernandes scores from close range and West Ham are back in it ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yNmv1h3fgf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

Fernandes pulls one back - game on!

West Ham deliver a cross into the box, Jarrod Bowen takes a superb touch and then fires towards the far corner.

Bowen's effort deflects off the post and into the penalty area, where Fernandes brings it under control and hits into the empty net.

Axel Disasi goal vs. Leeds (96th min, West Ham 2-2 Leeds)

UNBELIEVABLE ?



Two stoppage time goals and West Ham find themselves level ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6e22pd56A7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

West Ham have scored again! Disasi with the equaliser!

Adama Traore lifts a curling cross into a dangerous area inside the area, and Disasi brilliantly turns into the corner to equalise.

VAR briefly checks the goal for a high boot against Disasi, but the goal is swiftly confirmed.

Pascal Struijk penalty vs. West Ham (West Ham 2-2 (2-4) Leeds)

Leeds are through to an FA Cup for the first time since 1987 ?



? TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6RV7i0KECF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

Struijk wins it on penalties for Leeds United.

The defender steps up, sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and converts into the corner to seal the victory for Leeds.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ADAMA TRAORE

© Imago / Action Plus

Traore was at his brilliant best for West Ham today, proving a constant threat and having a hand in both goals for the hosts.

The winger delivered the cross in the build up to Fernandes' goal before assisting Disasi for the equaliser with another fantastic delivery into the Leeds area.

Other than his goal involvements, Traore also repeatedly caused havoc with his dribbling and physical ability, completing a massive eight dribbles throughout the match.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham Utd 55%-45% Leeds Utd

Shots: West Ham Utd 22-21 Leeds Utd

Shots on target: West Ham Utd 6-8 Leeds Utd

Corners: West Ham Utd 4-5 Leeds Utd

Fouls: West Ham Utd 20-11 Leeds Utd

BEST STATS

Ao Tanaka has now scored as many goals in the FA Cup this season (2) as he has in the Premier League (2). ⚽️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zmlKbazTxM — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 5, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds United book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 39 years, and they will find out later today who they will face at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Ham's full focus will now return to their Premier League relegation battle, with a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers next on the schedule.