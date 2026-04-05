Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could sign 24y/o midfielder from Premier League rival club

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 20:23

Manchester United could reportedly be in a favourable position to sign Amadou Onana from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

It is widely understood that United are planning to strengthen their midfield, with more than one addition expected at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is set to leave upon the expiry of his contract, while the club could also look to offload Manuel Ugarte after an underwhelming spell.

The 20-time English champions have already been linked with several midfield targets and could receive a financial boost if they secure UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

Onana has emerged as one of the key names on their shortlist, with Villa potentially under pressure to consider offers for the midfielder.

Could Amadou Onana leave Aston Villa?

© Imago

According to a report from Football Insider, there is a growing belief that Onana could be among the players considered for a high-value sale.

Villa are reluctant to part with key players, but a substantial offer could test their resolve given their financial constraints.

Unai Emery’s side are on course to secure Champions League qualification, although player sales may still be required before further investment in the squad.

Man Utd have other targets in mind

© Imago

Onana, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona, has been a long-term target for United, although alternative options remain under consideration.

The Belgian midfielder joined Villa from Everton for around £50m in 2024 and has quickly established himself as an important figure under Emery.

He has started 19 Premier League matches this season, scoring two goals, and Villa are expected to demand a significant fee if they decide to sell.

United have also been strongly linked with Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United, while Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest has also emerged as a potential target.