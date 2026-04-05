Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Sporting Lisbon Champions League quarter-final: Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Apr 2026 19:17 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 19:21

Arsenal travel to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday, aiming to respond to a double setback in domestic cup competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s men saw their hopes of securing a quadruple evaporate within two weeks after defeats to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Several key figures were missing from the lineup at St Mary’s, although there is a strong possibility that some of those players will return for Tuesday’s encounter.

However, Arteta faces a fresh concern after one of his defensive mainstays was forced off in that defeat at Southampton, potentially adding to a treatment room already containing no fewer than three players.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Sporting, who secured a thrilling 4-2 win over Santa Clara on Friday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Gabriel Magalhaes was the main casualty from Saturday’s defeat at St Mary’s, and Arteta’s post-match update suggests the Brazilian could miss this encounter and potentially more matches.

Leandro Trossard

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Leandro Trossard withdrew from the Belgium squad with a hip issue initially described as minor, but after missing Saturday’s trip to St Mary’s, the forward’s availability for Tuesday remains uncertain.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Bukayo Saka pulled out of England’s camp during the international break as a precaution to manage his workload, and the winger could return to contention after sitting out Saturday’s match.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Declan Rice also withdrew from the England squad, with Arteta indicating the midfielder had been managing a minor issue, although he is expected to be available after additional recovery time.

Jurrien Timber

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Jurrien Timber sustained an ankle injury in the win over Everton three weeks ago, and despite missing the Southampton clash, the full-back appears close to a return.

Eberechi Eze

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Eberechi Eze has been sidelined since picking up a calf injury in Arsenal’s previous Champions League outing against Bayer Leverkusen and is set to remain unavailable.

Piero Hincapie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie suffered a muscle problem during the international break, and with Arteta describing the issue as serious, the Ecuadorian will miss Tuesday’s game.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino continues his recovery from surgery following a fracture in his right foot, with the midfielder targeting a return before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Tuesday's quarter-final fixture against Sporting.