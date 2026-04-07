Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

By Matt Law | 07 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Champions League predictions include Real Madrid's home fixture against Bayern Munich, and Arsenal's trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The two sides have faced one another more than any other pairing in the competition's history, with Tuesday's clash marking their 29th meeting.

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are consistently at their best in the Champions League, and while Bayern Munich are arguably the stronger team given their performances this term, Los Blancos will fancy their chances of winning at home.

The hosts also boast a fantastic recent record against the German side, leading us to expect a win for Real Madrid.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Tuesday’s unofficial Viktor Gyokeres derby sees Arsenal aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they travel to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners head into the contest after back-to-back setbacks, first falling to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final before suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final, while the Portuguese hosts arrive on the back of three straight victories.

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal

Both sides enter with contrasting momentum but possess strong records to draw confidence from, with Arsenal unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties (W3, D5), while Sporting are unbeaten in 20 home matches (W19, D1).

This encounter therefore appears finely balanced, with the two teams likely to cancel each other out in a contest that could feature goals at both ends, particularly if the Gunners are unable to field their strongest defensive pairing.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups