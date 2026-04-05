Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Apr 2026 18:45

Tuesday’s unofficial Viktor Gyokeres derby sees Arsenal aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they travel to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners head into the contest after back-to-back setbacks, first falling to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final before suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final, while the Portuguese hosts arrive on the back of three straight victories.

Match preview

Arsenal’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple had briefly gathered momentum, though it always appeared a tall order, and recent results have dealt a significant blow to their hopes of a historic clean sweep.

After being outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, Mikel Arteta’s men then failed to make their superiority count in Saturday’s loss at St Mary’s, where Gyokeres’s equaliser was not enough to prevent the North London side from slipping to their first back-to-back defeats of the season.

However, dreams of a double remain very much alive, with the Gunners sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played one game more than second-placed Manchester City, while a return to Champions League action offers further reason for optimism.

Arsenal remain the only side yet to suffer defeat in Europe’s elite competition this season, finishing top of the league phase with a perfect record before overcoming Bayer Leverkusen across two legs in the round of 16.

The Gunners earned a late draw at the BayArena, but strikes from Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice proved decisive in a 2-0 second-leg victory at the Emirates, sealing a third consecutive quarter-final appearance.

As Arsenal aim to reach the semi-finals in successive seasons, and only a fourth time overall, Gyokeres will be eyeing a first taste of success in this fixture as he returns to his former stomping ground.

Signed from Sporting in the summer of 2025, the Swedish striker, who scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Lions, was on the opposite side when the teams last met, as the Gunners secured a commanding 5-1 victory over the Portuguese outfit at Estadio Jose Alvalade in November 2024.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Without a regulation-time win against Arsenal in five meetings (D3, L2), Sporting can nevertheless be optimistic of getting the better of the Gunners on Tuesday, buoyed by their explosive home form, having won each of their last 17 matches in front of their supporters.

That sequence includes a 4-2 victory over Santa Clara on Friday, courtesy of strikes from Pedro Goncalves, Daniel Braganca, Francisco Trincao and Rafael Nel, which kept the Lions second in the Primeira Liga table.

Sporting’s impressive Champions League run has also been largely built on their formidable record at Jose Alvalade, having won all five home matches in Europe’s elite this season, including victories over Kairat Almaty, Marseille, Club Brugge and Paris Saint Germain to secure a top eight finish in the league phase.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat in the round of 16 first leg at Bodo/Glimt, Rui Borges’s men became just the fifth side to overturn a three-goal deficit in the Champions League knockout, recording a stunning 5-0 triumph in the return leg at Jose Alvalade to seal a historic quarter-final berth.

That victory marked the beginning of Sporting’s current surge, with the Lions winning each of their last three matches, scoring at least four goals in each, and they will hope that attacking momentum carries into Tuesday’s clash against a potentially weakened Arsenal defence.



Sporting Lisbon Champions League form:

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Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

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Arsenal Champions League form:

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Arsenal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal’s defeat to Southampton also brought fresh concerns, as centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off, and Arteta’s post-match update on the situation did little to ease fears, with the Brazilian now a major doubt for Tuesday’s encounter.

That represents the latest fitness setback for the North London club, who had several regulars miss Saturday’s game following the international break, during which multiple players withdrew, though the hope is that Rice, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber will be fit to return.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie and Mikel Merino are confirmed absentees for the trip to Lisbon as they continue their recoveries from injury.

With five goals in his last three appearances across club and country, Gyokeres enters this encounter full of confidence as he prepares to face his former side.

The man tasked with filling the void left by the Swede, Luis Suarez, has scored in Sporting’s last three Champions League home matches, netting four times in that stretch, and he will aim to continue that run.

However, the Colombian’s absence last time out raises doubts over his availability, and if he is unable to feature, Nel could lead the line again following his goal in that contest.

The hosts will remain without Fotis Ioannidis, Geovany Quenda and Nuno Santos, while Luis Guilherme is also a doubt due to an ankle problem, and Ivan Fresneda — who missed the previous outing through illness — is touch and go for this one.

Furthermore, Sporting must cope without captain Morten Hjulmand, who is suspended for this clash, meaning Braganca could once again partner Hidemasa Morita in a double pivot.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Mangas; Braganca, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Saliba, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Gyokeres, Saka

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal

Both sides enter with contrasting momentum but possess strong records to draw confidence from, with Arsenal unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties (W3, D5), while Sporting are unbeaten in 20 home matches (W19, D1).

This encounter therefore appears finely balanced, with the two teams likely to cancel each other out in a contest that could feature goals at both ends, particularly if the Gunners are unable to field their strongest defensive pairing.



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