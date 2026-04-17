Preview: Fatih Karagumruk vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 17 Apr 2026 05:40

It is a pivotal bottom-of-the-table clash in round 30 of the Turkish Primeira Liga as Fatih Karagumruk and Eyupspor square off in an Istanbul derby at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

With just five games to go, both sides are within five points of safety, making the relegation six-pointer a must-win as they not only look to beat the drop and preserve their top-flight status but also secure local bragging rights this weekend.

Match preview

Less than one year on since gaining promotion from the second tier, Fatih Karagumruk find themselves headed right back down, as they sit rock-bottom in the Super Lig table, having managed just 20 points from their 29 matches so far.

The Black-Reds have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight, managing just five wins so far, with a wasteful display in last Sunday’s 3-0 loss against Konyaspor marking their 19th defeat of the season — the highest of any side in the division.

Blaz Kramer and Jackson Muleka netted quick-fire goals to put Konyaspor in the driver’s seat heading into half time at the Medas Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium before Diogo Goncalves put the icing on the cake with a 91st-minute strike.

The result against Konyaspor also meant Aleksandar Stanojevic’s men have failed to taste victory in any of their last 13 Super Lig away matches, losing 11 and claiming two draws since August’s 2-1 victory over Antalyaspor at the New Antalya Stadium.

However, with three of their final five games at home, Fatih Karagumruk will lean on their improved record at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to fuel their push for survival, having won three of their most recent four matches on home soil.

© Iconsport / Seskim/Icon Sport

Having kicked off the new year with promise, claiming one win and two draws from their first three games, Eyupspor have crumbled at the business end of the season, losing each of their most recent six matches, including a 2-1 home defeat against Samsunspor on Monday.

Metehan Altunbas converted his penalty on the stroke of half time to put the hosts on course for their first win since February 21, but Denis Radu’s 60th-minute red card opened up the door for Samsunspor’s comeback, with Marius Mouandilmadji and Afonso Sousa netting in the final 15 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Central to Eyupspor’s struggles has been their lack of firepower at the attacking end of the pitch, where Altunbas’s first-half penalty against Samsunspor on Monday saw their run of six consecutive games without a goal in all competitions come to an end.

Atila Gerin’s men have managed just two more points than Fatih Karagumruk to sit bottom but one in the Super Lig standings, but victory this weekend could see them move level on points with 15th-placed Genclerbirligi just outside the dreaded bottom three.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

W

L

W

L

Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

L

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

L

L

L

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic

Fatih Karagumruk will take to the pitch without the trio of Moussa Kone, Filip Mladenovic and 33-year-old Daniel Johnson, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Turkish striker Ahmet Sivri has missed each of the last 10 games since coming off with a severe injury in February and the 26-year-old is also out of contention for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Eyupspor will have to cope without Romanian defender Radu, who is ruled out of this weekend’s tie due to suspension, following his red card against Samsunspor last time out.

Fellow countryman Dorin Rotariu has missed the last five games since sustaining an injury against Konyaspor in March, while midfielder Emre Akbaba is recuperating from a broken leg.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Biraschi, Lichnovsky, Kurukalip, Verde, Ozcan, Elmaz, Babicka; Serginho, Larsson

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Meras, Ozyurt, Onguene, Ulvan; Gezek, Taskin; Pintor, Altunbas, Torres; Bozok

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 Eyupspor

The stakes are high at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, as both teams know defeat could be severely damaging to their survival chances, and we expect them to go all out in search of maximum points. Home advantage gives Karagumruk an edge here and we fancy them to heap more misery on the visitors, who have lost each of their last six games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.