Preview: Eyupspor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 11 Apr 2026 22:32

Eyupspor and Samsunspor meet at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Monday in a Turkish Super Lig clash that pits relegation desperation against mid-table ambition.

The hosts are battling to preserve their top-flight status in what has been a deeply disappointing second season at this level, while the visitors are aiming to steady themselves domestically after their historic European adventure.

Match preview

Eyupspor’s debut campaign in the Super Lig in 2024-25 was one of Turkish football’s great surprise stories, with the Istanbul club not only surviving but finishing sixth under the guidance of Arda Turan.

This season, however, has told a far grimmer tale, as Turan’s departure to Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer left a void the club have struggled to fill, with managerial changes failing to halt their decline — after the dismissals of Selcuk Sahin and Orhan Ak, current boss Atila Gerin has also found life difficult since taking charge in January.

Eyupspor currently sit 17th in the standings with just 22 points from 28 matches, three adrift of safety, and their recent form has heightened fears of relegation, having lost five straight matches in all competitions, including four consecutive league defeats, while also enduring a severe lack of attacking output.

Their latest setback came in a 3-0 defeat away to Antalyaspor, a match in which they failed to register a single shot on target and also lost defender Bedirhan Ozyurt to a red card early in the second half.

Returning home offers little immediate reassurance, as Eyupspor have also lost their last three league matches at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu and boast the second-worst home record in the division.

The historical trend against Samsunspor is equally discouraging, with the Eyup side winning just one of their last 10 meetings with Monday’s visitors and have lost each of the last three encounters, including twice already this season in league and cup competition.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Samsunspor, meanwhile, enter this fixture from a very different perspective – on paper, seventh place in the table represents a respectable campaign, though perhaps below their domestic expectations.

Yet when viewed in the context of the club’s remarkable rise and first-ever European adventure, this has still been one of the most memorable seasons in their history, as their run to the UEFA Conference League round of 16, before eventual elimination by Rayo Vallecano, marked a landmark achievement for the club.

That said, Thorsten Fink’s side will be eager to finish the domestic campaign strongly after a poor recent run — Thursday’s 4-1 defeat to Caykur Rizespor means the Red Lightning are now without a win in their last two league matches and have managed just one victory in their last eight league outings.

Their away form has also dipped sharply, with no wins in their last four league matches on the road, but their dominant record in this fixture should provide encouragement, having won six times against Eyupspor across all competitions.



Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

L

L

L

L

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

L

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

L

W

D

L

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Seskim/Icon Sport

Eyupspor will be without two suspended players for this clash, as Umut Bozok misses out through yellow-card accumulation, while Bedirhan Ozyurt serves a ban following his dismissal last time out.

Injury-wise, experienced midfielder Emre Akbaba remains sidelined with a broken leg, while Dorin Rotariu is working his way back to full fitness after missing the last four matches.

Samsunspor also have injury concerns, with Bedirhan Cetin and Jaures Assoumou both unavailable due to knee injuries.

Lubomir Satka remains sidelined with a broken hand, while Celil Yuksel has missed the last two matches for unspecified reasons.



Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Claro, Onguene, Meras; Taskin, Gezek; Torres, Altunbas, Pintor; Sy

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Drongelen, Borevkovic, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Coulibaly, Holse, Tavsan; Mouandilmadji

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Samsunspor

Eyupspor’s confidence appears shattered, and with their attack offering so little threat, it is difficult to back them against an opponent they have consistently struggled against. Samsunspor may not be in sparkling domestic form themselves, but they possess more quality and should have enough to capitalise on the hosts’ fragility.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.