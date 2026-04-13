Liverpool face Anthony Gordon transfer battle as 'concrete talks' held for Newcastle United star

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Apr 2026 19:19

Bayern Munich are reportedly giving serious consideration to a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon - a development that should alert Premier League clubs such as Liverpool.

Gordon joined the Magpies in January 2023 from Everton and has since become a hugely popular figure among the Tyneside faithful.

Blessed with raw pace, directness and excellent dribbling ability, Gordon has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wide players, registering 39 goals and 28 assists for Newcastle across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong 2025-26 campaign, contributing six goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

The former Everton winger has been even more effective in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists before Newcastle were eliminated by Barcelona.

Bayern Munich serious about signing Anthony Gordon?

© Imago / APL

According to Sky Deutschland, Bayern have already held concrete talks with Gordon’s representatives and have made their intentions clear regarding a potential summer move.

The German champions are targeting a versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, with a particular emphasis on someone who can compete on the left wing alongside Luis Diaz.

Gordon, who is under contract at St James’ Park until 2030, is valued by Bayern at around £52m - a figure they believe could be sufficient to tempt Newcastle into negotiations.

Liverpool face Gordon transfer battle?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

It is widely understood that Liverpool need to strengthen their attacking options this summer, especially with Mohamed Salah set to leave at the end of the season.

There are suggestions that the Reds view Gordon as a potential upgrade on Cody Gakpo, who has struggled to consistently deliver at the expected level and has not fully filled the void left by Diaz.

Liverpool are in need of greater pace and directness in their forward line, and Gordon would represent an ideal fit if they can secure a deal.

While a move to Bayern Munich could be appealing, Gordon may prefer to remain in the Premier League if Liverpool present a compelling offer.

Newcastle, however, would be reluctant to lose another key player to Liverpool, having already sold Alexander Isak in the previous summer window for a record fee.