Preview: Luton Town vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 13 Apr 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 19:50

Fresh from lifting a rare piece of silverware over the weekend, Luton Town welcome relegation-threatened Northampton Town to Kenilworth Road for a League One clash on Wednesday.

The Hatters enjoyed a successful afternoon at Wembley on Sunday, whereas the Cobblers have been given plenty of time to dwell on their latest third-tier loss to Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

Following a difficult 24-month period which has included back-to-back relegations from the riches of the Premier League to the middle of League One, Luton Town rejoiced after Sunday's EFL Trophy final victory over Stockport County at Wembley.

It appeared as if Stockport were heading towards the title when striker Adama Sidibeh opened the scoring in the 11th minute, however a brilliant brace by Nahki Wells helped head coach Jack Wilshere win a trophy only 39 matches into first-team managerial career.

Just days after winning the EFL Trophy for the first time in 17 years, Luton return to the stresses and strains of a third-tier playoff race this Wednesday, with the Bedfordshire side sitting six points behind sixth-placed Stevenage with five matches remaining.

Wilshere's men have strung together a seven-game unbeaten run (W5 D2) in all competitions since a home defeat to Reading to March 7, earning maximum points from four of their past five League One contests.

A regular appearance-maker for Luton during their rise and fall over the past six years, Jordan Clark is enjoying his best-ever campaign in front of net, scoring 11 third-tier goals across 35 matches so far.

© Imago

Colin Calderwood the caretaker suffered his fifth straight defeat in temporary charge of Northampton Town on Easter Monday, when fellow strugglers Wigan were the latest side to grab three points at Sixfields Stadium.

Since the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy on February 10, the confidence-deprived Cobblers have endured a 12-match winless run (D2 L10) in all competitions, all-but ending any hopes of avoiding League Two football next season.

Failing to collect a single point from their past six third-tier battles, Northampton are languishing down in 23rd spot in the League One standings, 15 points behind safety with five matches left, meaning that they will be relegated unless they can defeat Luton on Wednesday.

The League Two-bound Cobblers have lost each of their past six away matches across league and cup action, although their most recent triumph in any form arrived at The Cherry Red Records Stadium versus Wimbledon.

Luton are hunting down a third successive victory over Northampton after two meetings in League One and the EFL Trophy this season, with the visitors' last win at Kenilworth Road coming back in December 2015, when John-Joe O'Toole found the net in a 4-3 success.

Luton Town League One form:

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Luton Town form (all competitions):

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Northampton Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Despite a positive performance at Wembley on the weekend, Luton's James Shea will return to the bench on Wednesday, making room for first-choice goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Ipswich Town loanee Ali Al Hamadi may have been slightly disappointed to be an unused substitute in the final but should feature against Northampton.

The highest-scoring attacker in the Luton ranks this term with nine League One strikes, Gideon Kodua could start his first match in nearly a month.

Netting his maiden goal in senior football during the loss to Wigan on Easter Monday, Northampton's Jake Evans should be given the nod up front once again.

Despite scoring an own goal versus the Latics, John Guthrie should retain his spot in the Cobblers' XI.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Andersen, Odoffin, Naismith; Jones, Walsh, Palmer, Lawrence; Richards, Clark, Al Hamadi

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Burroughs, Moore, Guthrie, McAdam; Fornah, Taylor, Campbell, Jacobs; Evans, Eaves

We say: Luton Town 3-1 Northampton Town

Aiming to make it three successive victories over Northampton on Wednesday, Luton are the overwhelming favourites for maximum points at Kenilworth Road.

The Cobblers' three-year stay in League One is heading towards a lacklustre finish, with the visitors likely to suffer a relegation-inducing loss in Bedfordshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.